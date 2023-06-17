Two of the most trending names since the past couple of weeks in the mainstream headlines have been Shakira and her rumoured beau, F1 racer Lewis Hamilton. The two have been speculated to have fallen for each other, and if that wasn’t enough, reports of the musician finding happiness in him after a long time since her infamous breakup with Gerard Pique, made news yesterday. But now turns out there is a massive plot twist, because reports claims that Hamilton is dating one of Kanye West’s ex and not the singer.

For the unversed, the rumours of Lewis and Shakira falling for each other came after they were spotted together at Miami GP. The two since then have been spotted together on various ocassion, including a boat trip in Miami, and multiple dining outings with friends. But now there is a big twist.

As per the latest reports, fans have now been pushed into a pool of confusion because, while the rumours of Shakira and Lewis Hamilton going stronger and swifter and viral, the F1 driver was spotted at a restaurant, where even Brazilian model Juliana Nalú was also present. And yes there is a history. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Daily Mail report, Juliana Nalú and Lewis Hamilton were spotted in the same restaurant, and that has made fans smell something fishy. Some have even gone on to the extent of saying that Lewis is actually dating Juliana and not Shakira. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Lewis is linked to Juliana. The two have been rumoured to be dating for a while. Meanwhile, Nalú was previously in a relationship with Kanye West, aka Ye.

Just stop it, Lewis and shakira are not dating … lewis is going out with Juliana Nalu the brasilian model. Shakira is just a friend, publicity maybe colaboration for the f1 movie with brad. thats all pic.twitter.com/CCvvomRPzw — Gildɐstiɐn ⁴/⁴⁴ #LN4 #HL44 (@gildastian666) June 15, 2023

Oh for sure the PR is from both sides. However, Shakira is being left with egg on her face because of the Juliana rumours. Secondly, like I said, Lewis never publishes his relationships. Both he and Juliana have been doing their thing (whatever it is) in secret…… unbothered. — Candy (@candethom) June 15, 2023

This has turned from a ‘love triangle’ affair to a ‘love square’😂😂😂 Lewis, Juliana, Shakira and now Tom Cruise Hasta cuando, por Dios?😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/r88qOqGG3N — Candy (@candethom) June 15, 2023

I need clarity on this love triangle😅. He was with Shakira last week and Juliana Nalu this week. WHICH IS IT????? I need Sir @LewisHamilton to come to the front of the congregation to confess his sins with the quickness😅😅😅 https://t.co/AfBolQsFj8 pic.twitter.com/OYDAbbSpV1 — Candy (@candethom) June 13, 2023

It's all PR. Lewis benefits Juliana benefits They know what 'situationship' they have or don't have. Shakira would have benefitted, but her team is dropping the ball 😅 — Candy (@candethom) June 14, 2023

you need to stop being obsessed with her. keep your focus to lewis and juliana. i mean if he is really seeing juliana shouldn't he be the one clearing this up to the media and not send dinner or boat ride invites to others? send them to juliana. — vibs | (@venenoxous) June 14, 2023

Only Shakira, Lewis Hamilton, or Juliana Nalú can streamline this mess, but do they want to? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information on this and everything else from the entertainment world.

