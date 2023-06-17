Lewis Hamilton Hanging Out With Juliana Nalú Amid Rumours Of Dating Shakira
Two of the most trending names since the past couple of weeks in the mainstream headlines have been Shakira and her rumoured beau, F1 racer Lewis Hamilton. The two have been speculated to have fallen for each other, and if that wasn’t enough, reports of the musician finding happiness in him after a long time since her infamous breakup with Gerard Pique, made news yesterday. But now turns out there is a massive plot twist, because reports claims that Hamilton is dating one of Kanye West’s ex and not the singer.

For the unversed, the rumours of Lewis and Shakira falling for each other came after they were spotted together at Miami GP. The two since then have been spotted together on various ocassion, including a boat trip in Miami, and multiple dining outings with friends. But now there is a big twist.

As per the latest reports, fans have now been pushed into a pool of confusion because, while the rumours of Shakira and Lewis Hamilton going stronger and swifter and viral, the F1 driver was spotted at a restaurant, where even Brazilian model Juliana Nalú was also present. And yes there is a history. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Daily Mail report, Juliana Nalú and Lewis Hamilton were spotted in the same restaurant, and that has made fans smell something fishy. Some have even gone on to the extent of saying that Lewis is actually dating Juliana and not Shakira. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Lewis is linked to Juliana. The two have been rumoured to be dating for a while. Meanwhile, Nalú was previously in a relationship with Kanye West, aka Ye.

Only Shakira, Lewis Hamilton, or Juliana Nalú can streamline this mess, but do they want to? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information on this and everything else from the entertainment world.

