Squid Game season 3 shows why it is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The series entered the all-time top ten global list with its debut week views only, and after week 2, it has entered the top 3. The series’s all-time viewership has also crossed 100 million views and has the potential to grab the #1 rank in the all-time list, beating season 1’s 265.2 million viewership. Keep scrolling for more.

It revolves around deadly survival games inspired by traditional Korean children’s games, with high stakes—life or death—for a cash prize. This fresh, shocking concept immediately grabbed viewers’ attention. Characters from different backgrounds evoke empathy, and their personal backstories add emotional depth, making viewers care about their fates. The cast delivered exceptional performances, which greatly impacted the show’s global impact.

Squid Game Season 3 OTT Verdict Week 2

Squid Game: Season 3 is still ruling at the #1 spot for two consecutive weeks. According to Netflix‘s data, season 3 garnered 46.3 million views in week 2 against 283.8 million hours. Last week, when it debuted on Netflix’s top 10 weekly global list, it generated 60.1 million views in its debut week. The show is still trending with social media filled with several memes; therefore, it will be in the top 10 for a few more weeks.

Trending at #1 in 93 Counties this Week

The show is trending in 93 countries worldwide, from Argentina to Canada, India. It is not only in the top 10 of the weekly global list from June 30 to July 6, but is also ruling at the #1 position. Owing to the third season’s popularity, the previous two seasons are also back on the list. They were there last week as well.

Squid Game Season 3 OTT Verdict Summary

Here is a week-wise breakdown of the show on Netflix and its rank in the global top 10 Netflix list for each week.

Week 1: 60.1 Million Views | 368.4 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 1

Week 2: 46.3 Million Views | 283.8 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 1

Becomes Netflix’s 3rd most-watched non-English series of all time

Squid Game 3 set a benchmark by entering the all-time top 10 most-watched non-English shows on Netflix in its debut week. It was at the 9th rank, and the show has jumped to the 3rd rank this week with more than 100 million views. The series’ third season has garnered 106.3 million views after two weeks of assessment and has been watched for 652.2 million hours. The series has emerged as the 3rd most-watched non-English series of all time on Netflix.

1. Squid Game season 1: 265.2 million views

2. Squid Game season 2: 192.60 million views

3. Squid Game season 3: 106.3 million views

4. Money Heist: Part 4: 106.00 million views

5. Lupin: Part 1: 99.5 million views

6. Money Heist: Part 5: 99.20 million views

7. Money Heist: Part 3: 80.00 million views

8. La Palma: Limited Series: 70.30 million views

9. Lupin: Part 2: 68.40 million views

10. Who Killed Sara? Season 1: 58.4 million views

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 OTT Verdict (Week 3): 40% Dip During Cricketers Special After Sara Ali Khan & Team’s Soaring Visit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News