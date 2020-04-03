Money Heist Season 4 Review (Netflix): An Action-Packed & Smashing Season Of La Casa De Papel BUT The Worst Is Yet To Come For The Professor!

Money Heist Season 4 Review: After 3 exceptional seasons, the makers had set the bar high for themselves. It was a 9 months wait to watch La Casa De Papel’s 4th season and it’s worth every minute.

Cast: Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Jaime Lorente Lopez as Denver, Alba Flores as Nairobi, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Itziar Ituño as Raquel, Esther Acebo as Monica, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, José Manuel Poga as Gandia, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Serria

Creator: Álex Pina

Ratings: 4/5

Money Heist Season 4 Review:

After 3 successful seasons, La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist is back with season 4 on Netflix. To give you a recap, in the previous season, Professor’s (Álvaro Morte) gang enters the Bank of Spain as it was Berlin’s (Pedro Alonso) dream heist plan. Another purpose to conduct this heist was to rescue Rio (Miguel Herrán). However, the police’s actions lead to a lot of mess and in the end, Professor’s plans fail and he’s surrounded by threats.

The 3rd season ends with Professor getting a big shock as he thinks the cops have executed Raquel (but it was a fake encounter). In the Bank of Spain, Nairobi was fighting for life after being hit by a police’s bullet. The fourth season picks up from where the makers left us hanging and in shock in the previous season. I am going to not reveal any spoilers in this review. So, I’ll give a small gist of what Money Heist season 4 is about. In the current season of La Casa De Papel, Professor is heartbroken and shattered as he is under the impression that the police have shot Raquel dead. In the Bank of Spain, the gang members are trying their best to save Nairobi. But do they succeed? You’ll have to watch the show for it.

However, as we saw in the trailer, Gandia (José Manuel Poga) somehow manages to take on the gang and believe me, he does cause mayhem inside. Now that the police have a key member of Professor’s gang Raquel,t use her as a pawn to dig out information. On the other hand, things go out of control inside the Bank of Spain because of Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna). We all saw how impulsive and misbehaving Palermo is and he doesn’t give a sh*t about what others have to say. But this time, his arrogance and careless behaviour cost a lot to our Dali gang members.

The reason Money Heist Season 4 is crucial because, in the first 3 seasons, we always saw that the Professor had a plan. Even when things go downhill, the twist always used to be that it was a part of his plan. But in season 3, his plans are f*cked up and this time he has a very little time to come up with new strategies, not only tosave himself but also his gang. But that’s a huge task as this heist was Berlin’s plan, so the back-ups were limited only to what he had told the Professor. So, unlike what we saw earlier, this time, there’s nothing that can help the Professor buy time to think of something new and solid. Also, inspector Alicia Serria (Najwa Nimri), who is quite smart, is dying ready to hit a bullet on his forehead. So it’s a do or die situation for our smart and intelligent guardian angel.

Even in the 4th season, creator Alex Pena has maintained the thrill throughout. There are many action-packed and dramatic sequences that will surely send shivers down your spine. There are several emotional, heart-breaking, and also some grotesque moments in the series which come unexpectedly. So much happens every minute in every episode, you will feel restless and yet curious to know what the hell is going to happen further. One of my favourite scenes from La Casa De Papel Season 4 is the last 5 minutes of Episode 5 titled ‘5 Minutes Earlier or 5 Minutos Antes’. But the story moves with such a fast pace at times, I had to take a pause and rewind the scene to hold the grip again.

Money Heist Season 4 Review: Performances

Let’s talk about the performances. Álvaro Morte is phenomenal as the Professor and we all know that. However, from playing the guy who had everything sorted to the one whose entire world has come crashing down, it was an unexpected transformation of his character and Morte nails it. With a lot of conviction, he plays his character that has lost so much and yet maintains his calm, thinks rationally and practically without letting any emotions and feelings come his way.

Úrsula Corberó’s Tokyo, who is also the narrator of the show yet again, delivers a spectacular and badass act. This time, we don’t see Tokyo losing her mind so often. Úrsula’s character has to display her emotional side often in this season. But she didn’t lose the touch of the rebellious woman inside her.

Esther Acebo’s character Stockholm aka Monica is a revelation in this series and the only sane mind among the gang members. Other actors Jaime Lorente Lopez, Darko Peric, Rodrigo de la Serna and Pedro Alonso have given fantastic performances too.

The ending of Money Heist Season 4 tells us that the worst is yet to come for the Professor. The happy ending isn’t really happy. This isn’t the Bella Ciao to us from the series yet. So, fans, get ready for a smashing season 5 because this is not just a heist anymore, it’s a war and won’t end anytime soon!

Do not miss Money Heist Season 4 and binge-watch it before people start sharing spoilers out on social media. Trust me; you do not want to miss out on the madness of this heist drama.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!