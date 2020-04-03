#FlashbackFriday: Jennifer Aniston made a place for herself in people’s hearts with her character Rachel Green from FRIENDS. Thanks to the show, the gorgeous lady climbed the ladder of success with it and there’s no looking back till date. However, along with her shows and films, Jen has also been in the news for her dating life. If you think her separation with Brad Pitt is the only hottest gossip about her love life, well, you are wrong.

Today’s #FlashbackFriday is about Jennifer’s dating history with her FRIENDS’ co-stars Tate Donovan and Paul Rudd. Tate Donovan played the role of Rachel’s crush Joshua for whom she even ended up hurting her lips during a fake party. Paul Rudd played the role of Mike, Phoebe’s lover and husband in the show. Everything seemed very smooth and fun on the show, but in reality, there was awkwardness and uneasiness among the actors.

Let’s talk about Jennifer Aniston’s affair with Tate Donovan. When the duo was dating, the Murder Mystery actress herself requested the makers to cast Tate in FRIENDS. However, by the time they started the shoot, Je and Tate had broken up. About his experience of shooting alongside Aniston during that break-up period, Tate Donovan had once told HuffPost Live, “It was horrible. It was so tough, man. I remember just getting back to my dressing room and just weeping.”

Jennifer Aniston also dated Paul Rudd in 1998 when they were shooting for the film The Object of My Affection. Paul became a part of FRIENDS in 2002 and he entered the series as Mike. In the past, when the Ant-Man actor appeared on BBC One’s “The Graham Norton Show”, he shared that on the shoot, Jen had broken the toe and everyone was marvelling at it. The actor said, “Matt LeBlanc (who played Joey Tribbiani) asked to have a go and immediately knew how to do it. I then asked to try it, too. I spun round and rolled it right over Jennifer’s foot. The producers look of panic was if to say, ‘Is it too late to fire him? Has his character been established yet?’ I felt awful. Such an inauspicious start.”

On the last day of FRIENDS’ shooting, he tried to crack and joke and it didn’t go very well. Rudd shared, “I was on the sound stage and Jennifer Aniston was crying and I thought, ‘I’m not supposed to be here. So, to break the ice, I went over and said: ‘Well, we did it! What a ride!’ The joke inevitably fell flat.”

There were also reports that in 2006 (2 years after FRIENDS ended and one year after Jen and Brad Pitt split), Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry had a short film. No one knows if it’s true or not but the two are still good friends with each other!

Currently, there are rumours doing rounds that Jennifer and Brad are planning to give their relationship another shot and remarry soon!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!