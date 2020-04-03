Karan Johar’s Kids Are On Fire! Now Roohi Calls His Blazer Collection As ‘Girl’s Clothes’

After his toddler son Yash suggested Karan Johar should wear “simple clothes”, the filmmaker’s daughter Roohi has described his blazer collection as “girl clothes”!

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself along with his twins inside his walk-in wardrobe.

In the clip, Yash and Roohi are seen holding on to some of his clothes in their hands.

Roohi has a red sequined blazer, which Karan wore for an award event, and calls it “girl’s clothes”.

While Yash holds a neon yellow jacket and laughs loudly.

Then Karan is heard saying: “Are you laughing at dada’s clothes? I guess I have to reassess my fashion choices.”

The filmmaker captioned the post: “Bachche man ke sache has a new meaning in my sartorial choices! #toodles #lockdownwiththejohars.”

This is not the first time Karan has shared a sneak peek of his life. The director, an avid user of social media, keeps sharing glimpses of his life and kids on the virtual world with his fans and followers.

