Karan Johar Quashes Reports Around Acquisition of Takht: “Would Request Media Houses To Focus On More Relevant…”

Recently, there were reports about acquisition of Karan Johar’s period drama Takht. From the day lockdown is been followed, there were several reports stating how KJo’s film is facing issues. A media portal reported last week that Fox Star India has cut ties with Karan’s film due to financial setback. However, the director has dismissed all the speculations yesterday.

In a single tweet, Karan Johar slammed the baseless reports surrounding his film. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director tweeted, “News articles and speculations making the rounds about the acquisition of #TAKHT are baseless and untrue! I would request media houses to focus on more relevant and critical issues that plague our country and refrain from incorrect reportage!.”

Read the tweet below:

News articles and speculations making the rounds about the acquisition of #TAKHT are baseless and untrue! I would request media houses to focus on more relevant and critical issues that plague our country and refrain from incorrect reportage! 🙏 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 1, 2020

Takht will be Karan’s first period drama. The film is set in the Mughal era and it is based on the story of two Mughal princes, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. The film has a promosing ensembled cast – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jahnvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Ranveer will essay the role of Dara Shikoh and Vicky will portray Aurangzeb in the film.

Meanwhile, currently, Karan is spreading smiles among his fans by sharing cute and adorable videos of his kids Yash and Roohi.

