A Band Of Boys Reunite Virtually Amidst Quarantine For The Song ‘Yaari’ & Fans Cannot Ask For More

Members of the popular boy band “A Band of Boys” have composed, recorded and a released a song titled “Yaari” from home amid the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karan Oberoi, lead vocalist of the band, said: “The idea came to us while chatting about the fears that surround us in the time of corona and how much it has unsettled everyone.”

The singer added that “innovation is the need of the hour and in such times music can really add the healing touch”.

Talking about how they recorded the song from their homes, Karan described the process as “complex”,

“It was difficult and complex because of the general lag in transmission. Each one of us (the band members) had to recalibrate the timing to not go off sync and miss the rhythm. We had to rehearse day and night to get the desired output,” he said.

He added that recording a song “like that made us admire the yesteryear singers and musicians who performed like that without the option of a second take. I felt good having been able to pull it off.”

“Yaari” is composed by Chin2 Bhosle and penned by Karan himself.

A Band Of Boys also feature Siddharth Haldipur and Sherrin Varghese.

