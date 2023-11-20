Wednesday's Shocking Controversies: From Jenna Ortega Filming The Viral Dance While Having COVID-19 To A Major Character Accused Of S*xual Assault, 5 Biggest Scandals Related To The Netflix Show!

Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, and Christina Ricci, among others, succeeded in breaking numerous viewership records to emerge as the most-watched English Language Netflix Show of all time with over 252 million views. A reintroduction to the Addams family, the series focused on the life of Wednesday Addams, which saw the titular character undertake a new journey in an attempt to master her psychic powers at Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday Season 1, topped the streaming charts to become Netflix’s most-viewed series in the English language, as per the data revealed by the OTT giant on June 20, 2023. The supernatural thriller surpassed Millie Bobby Brown-headlined Stranger Things Season 4 to clinch the second spot globally across all languages, with Korean survival thriller Squid Game Season 1 securing the first rank.

Despite its fan-favorite title, Wednesday courted a few controversies, too, and while some of them are known, a few have rarely been heard before. Ahead of the release of Wednesday Season 2, we are walking you through the five most scandalous events that took place during the filming and premiere of Wednesday Season 1. Let’s get started.

1. Jenna Ortega Interfering With The Dialogues!

Jenna Ortega, who has previously appeared in shows like You and Jane the Virgin, has often called herself highly opinionated, and that reportedly caused a great deal of ruckus on the sets as the teen star constantly interfered with writing. In fact, in March 2023, Ortega herself claimed that she was ‘changing lines’ while filming Wednesday.

“The script supervisor thought that I was, like, going with something, and then I would have to sit down with the writers, and they would be like, ‘Wait, what happened to this scene?’ And I would have to go through and explain why I couldn’t do certain things,” the actress said on the “Armchair Expert” podcast at the time. “I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot down on a set in the way that I had to on Wednesday.”

2. Director Tim Burton’s Alleged Racial Undertones!

After the show’s premiere, many viewers took to social media to call out director Tim Burton, as netizens believed most characters, who portrayed bullies or villains, were represented by people of color. Joy Sunday, the Nigerian actress who played Bianca Barclay on the show, was shown as a mean girl. Meanwhile, another actor of color, Imam Marson, who played Lucas Wilson, was shown as a bully.

3. Percy Hynes White’s S*xual Assault Allegations!

Multiple women accused White, who played Xavier, of s*xual assault. However, he later took to Instagram to clarify his stance and call the accusation false. “Hey everyone. There’s something I need to clarify. Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxed, and my friends have received death threats,” he claimed via Instagram in June 2023.

4. Jenna Ortega Performed Famous Wednesday Dance While Suffering From COVID-19!

During the promotion of the show, Jenna Ortega made some startling revelations and claimed that she shot the viral Wednesday dance while suffering from COVID-19. Detailing her symptoms, she shared: “I woke up and—it’s weird; I never get sick, and when I do, it’s not very bad—I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus.”

5. Makers Remove Percy Hynes White From Wednesday Season 2!

After the startling s*xual assault claims, the makers have decided to remove White’s characters Xavier from Wednesday Season 2. According to reports, he has been “written out” despite fans waiting for more updates on his romantic pursuits with Jenna Ortega’s titular character.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Marvels Director Nia DaCosta Reveals She Wanted Adam Warlock In This Brie Larson-Led MCU Film, But Marvel Scrapped Her Plans While Netizens Say “Keep Him Out Of That Dumpster Fire”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News