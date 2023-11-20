Colombian pop star Shakira has been making headlines since the beginning of the year as she was accused of tax fraud in Spain. It was reported that the singer has not paid millions of dollars worth of tax on her income from 2012 to 2014. She denied the claims and did not come to a settlement with the prosecutors, saying that she chose to leave the case in the hands of the law. The trial ended before it even began, as the singer agreed to pay a fine of approx $8.1 million.

It all began when Shakira’s residency status between 2012 and 2014 came to light, and the prosecutors claimed that the singer was living in Spain but listed her official residence elsewhere. As per Spanish law, a person who lives more than six months in the country has to pay tax.

However, the Hips Don’t Lie singer alleged that she did not spend much time in the country and was on international tours. In July, prosecutors issued documents claiming that the singer did purchase a house in Barcelona in 2012, which was also a family home for her and her then-boyfriend Gerard Pique. They accused Shakira of tax fraud worth $16.2 million. If she were pleaded guilty, the prosecutors demanded an eight-year jail sentence for her and a fine of $26 million.

The Waka Waka singer claimed that the tax authorities were after her money, which is why they were targeting her. She even said that she paid a tax worth about $18 million after declaring her Spanish home her residence in 2015. When Shakira was offered a settlement by the prosecutors, she denied it and declared that she believed in the court’s conduct.

Now, as per BBC, Shakira reached a deal with the prosecutors to settle the tax fraud case right before her trial was about to begin. The singer has agreed to pay about $8.1 million (7.5 million Euros) fine and released a statement in which she revealed the reason behind the settlement.

Shakira slammed the Spanish tax authorities and claimed that they have filed such cases against many professional athletes and high-profile individuals. She added, “While I was determined to defend my innocence in a trial that my lawyers were confident would have ruled in my favor, I have made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart, who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight.”

She also mentioned that she wanted to move on from the years-long stress.

