The Marvels, directed by Nia DaCosta, is a box office dud and the lowest-grossing MCU film ever. Amid the film’s dismal performance in the theatres, its director reveals Adam Warlock was supposed to appear in this Brie Larson-led movie; unfortunately, Marvel stopped Nia from implementing this idea of hers. Scroll below to know the deets.

Nia revealed that she planned to bring Adam in the sequel and pitched Marvel this idea where he would time travel and arrive there. But unfortunately, her plans were scrapped, and the netizens are very happy about it. On the other hand, we saw Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock debut in the MCU with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 earlier this year. The film, directed by James Gunn, received much love and appreciation and was a success commercially.

In an interview with Jake’s Takes on YouTube, The Marvels maker Nia DaCosta shared the story and said, “Actually, interestingly, one of the first things I pitched with way back when was having Adam Warlock and time travel in the movie. But Adam was going to be in ‘Guardians 3,’ and I think they have enough time travel on ‘Loki,’ so we didn’t do that, but we have some fun stuff in that realm in the movie anyway.”

Meanwhile, the netizens are glad that Adam Warlock didn’t appear in The Marvels as they share their reactions to this news on social media platform X.

One of the netizens said, “Honestly, good, they kept him out of the Marvels and saved him for Guardians 3.”

A second user wrote, “I’m glad he was in gotg3. I have zero clue how he would’ve fit in the Marvels, tbh.”

A third user quipped, “Everybody is trying so hard to make people watch this flop…”

Followed by a fourth user saying, “It was sh*t movie marvels.”

And another said, “Good, keep him out of that dumpster fire.”

James Gunn directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, led by Chris Pratt, is available on Disney+.

The Marvels by Nia DaCosta, starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel L Jackson, is still running in the theatres, and it came out on November 10th.

