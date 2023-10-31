The anticipation around James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy is at its all-time high, and the fact that it is the first movie that Gunn himself is shaping in his new vision for his revamped DCU has taken up the curiosity notches higher. We have heard a lot of rumors and speculations about the movie that is set to introduce the new dawn of the studio. While we already know David Corenswet is playing Superman, there is a lot of curiosity around who will play Lex Luthor opposite him. There have been names, but there is a new update now.

For the unversed, Superman: Legacy marks the beginning of the live-action era of Chapter One: Gods And Monsters of DCU. The movie stars David, who has replaced Henry Cavill as Clark Kent, alongside Rachel Brosnahan, who will play Lois Lane. But the mystery around who will play Lex Luthor is still very much intense. All these months, we have seen names like Bill Skarsgard, Dwayne Johnson, and more were speculated.

The rumor mill worked so extra that even Johnny Sins was pushed in the pool at one point, and to our surprise, it wasn’t the first time he was pitched for Lex Luthor. Now, it turns out a new update has been offered which gives us an idea when James Gunn will set out to hunt for his villain for Superman: Legacy and his criteria for the same. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the latest post on X by MCM Culture, James Gunn will search for his Lex Luthor for Superman: Legacy after the strikes end. While there is a lot of buzz around how he will look and what age group he will be in, the post clarifies that the filmmaker wants an actor in his 30s to play the part and one who can go toe-to-toe with David Corenswet’s Superman.

However, Superman: Legacy is in an advanced stage of pre-production. It was recently when we saw James Gunn with his team taking trips for recce. It was said the VFX artist taking a trip to see the Northern lights meant that the Fortress Of Solitude would be inspired by the lights. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

