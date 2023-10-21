Agree with it or not, all of us at this point want to know what is James Gunn exactly cooking with the DCU at this point. It is now going to be a year to him taking over the boss chair with Peter Safran in a few months, and we have only got announcements and no visuals to support them. While he shaped Superman: Legacy as a topmost priority at the moment, everyone is concerned about the tone of the universe going forward because the filmmaker is mainly associated with humorous cinema. Turns out Gunn has decided to clear things for the fans who are worried.

For the unversed, James Gunn is known for having very organic humor in almost every project he has shaped so far. Be it Guardians Of The Galaxy trilogy for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Peacemaker for the DCU, or Super, an indie dark comedy. So when he takes up the job to shape an entire comic book universe, will a lot of humor will be the connecting thread? Because one expects variety and not just comedy.

Turns out a fan asked this question to James Gunn on Instagram, and James decides to answer the same once and for all. He has now clarified that the tonality will change from project to project; read on to know everything you should know about the same.

James Gunn took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of John Cena starrer Peacemaker. Commenting on the same, a curious fan wrote, “Does ‘Peacemaker’ Season 1 and your ‘[The] Suicide Squad‘ match the style and tone you are going for in the new DCU? Will it shift much from project to project? I’m just stoked waiting to see this Superman and want to know everything you can tell us without spoilers.”

Replying to the comment, James Gunn made it clear that the tone will change as per the filmmakers. “It will shift from project to project and will reflect the unique sensibilities of the filmmakers involved,” he wrote.

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

It was recently when James Gunn, in a Rolling Stone Interview, spoke about how Superman: Legacy’s tone will be completely different from that of Guardians Of The Galaxy. “I learned so much from making these movies. But it’s not like ‘Superman’ is going to have exactly the same vibe as a ‘Guardians’ movie. It’s actually quite different,” he had said.

Superman: Legacy is set for a July 11, 2025 release date as of now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

