Dave Bautista, aka Batista, is among those celebrities who found fame in wrestling and acting. Batista, in the role of Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, has been widely loved by the fans, and while doing the film, he met up with Zoe Saldana. In an interview, the actress once shared how she had the urge to do something wildly inappropriate with the former Westler. Keep scrolling to find out the deets.

Zoe is seen in the role of Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU. Zoe and Batista met on the sets of their first MCU film. Like any other, the Avatar star had her preconceived notions about her fellow actor, but that got cleared up soon and for the better.

Being a wrestler before turning to Dave Bautista, he had a massive build, which prompted Zoe Saldana to have the urge to climb up on him. It was also because the actor would stay quiet on the sets. In an interview with Movies.IE, as per Cheat Sheet, the Avatar star said, “You’d think because he’s so big and comes from the wrestling world that his acting is going to like a big, stomping giant, but he’s actually so subtle and natural, and James would just explain the scene to Dave, and Dave would say, ‘Oh, okay, I understand that,’ and it would be like one time he’d take a direction, and then on the next take he would have it just right.”

Zoe Saldana, then speaking about her inappropriate urge to climb over Dave Bautista, added, “But Dave was so quiet, I’m telling you, like, if I was a few years younger, and it wouldn’t have been inappropriate, he just inspires you to climb on top of him whilst he’s just sitting there. You just want to climb on top of him and just have a conversation on his shoulder, you know. So, I couldn’t do that because it was inappropriate, but I did always wait until he finished eating his food because he always ate super healthy.”

The two thankfully shared a lovely relationship like every other cast member on the sets of Guardians of The Galaxy. Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista allegedly said farewell to their roles as Gamora and Drax with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 this year. The duo may not appear in the MCU again, but who knows? Never say never! James Gunn might have left the MCU and gone to the DC Universe, but the stars might appear in some other role in some DC Films since the cast is close to Gunn.

