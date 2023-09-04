Dave Bautista is a multifaceted talent known for his accomplishments in the world of professional wrestling, acting, and even mixed martial arts. He is also known for his role as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians Of The Galaxy. But did you know that tough guy wrestler-turned-actor once cried after bagging the role? Scroll down to know.

The former WWE star had moments of doubt about his Hollywood career as he struggled to secure a significant acting role. However, when he landed a role in the new comic book adaptation, it served as a turning point, reaffirming his belief in his acting abilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with the New York Post, Dave Bautista said, “I was sobbing (when I landed the role)… I left wrestling, and I really pounded the pavement trying to get people to take me seriously as an actor for about three-and-a-half years… Finally, there was some kind of justification that it was the right choice. I’m an emotional guy.”

Before “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Bautista’s experience in the world of film was limited to smaller roles in movies such as “Riddick” and “The Man with the Iron Fists.” Interestingly, “Guardians of the Galaxy” reunites him with his “Riddick” co-star, Vin Diesel. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, and Zoe Saldana, making it a significant milestone in Bautista’s budding acting career.

However, earlier this year, Dave Bautista revealed that he will no longer play Drax the Destroyer and is leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to him, writer-director James Gunn has masterfully created the ideal conclusion for his character. It’s such a flawless conclusion that Bautista believes returning as Drax in a Marvel production would diminish the character’s impact. Even a substantial Marvel paycheck wouldn’t justify compromising Drax’s perfect farewell.

He last played the role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Talking to GQ magazine in January, the former wrestler said, “It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy — it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

Must Read: When Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Broke Up For A Day, Calling It The Worst Day Of Their Lives: “For A Second We Both Had Cold Feet”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News