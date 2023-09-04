Chris Hemsworth, today is a popular star and also one of the highest-paid celebrities in Hollywood- all thanks to him getting featured in Marvel movies. Chris is best known for the role of Thor in MCU, whether it is his standalone movie or one with the Avengers. Chris Hemsworth has now become synonymous to on-screen Thor which has helped him pocket millions. But did you know how much he was paid for the role of his first Thor movie? Scroll down to know the details.

Chris Hemsworth, before making it big with 2011 Thor, made a brief appearance as Captain Kirk in a Star Trek reboot helmed by J J Abrams. The series, however, failed to make a lasting impression. He was also approached to make a comeback, but things did not fall in place as he apparently asked for a bigger paycheck.

Shedding light on the insane salary hike of Chris Hemsworth, according to the site Boss Hunting, the actor was paid a mere $150K for his lead role in Thor which was released in 2011 raking in a massive $450 million at the global box office. However, since then it has been nothing but a monumental increase in the actor’s salary. For Thor: The Dark World, it is not confirmed how much the actor was paid, but a few other reports suggest that Hemsworth might have pocketed something between $2-3 million. In 2017, Hemsworth was again seen in a standalone Thor movie called Thor: Ragnarok for which he was paid approximately $15 million. In 2022, Thor: Love And Thunder was released with Hemsworth once again reprising his superhero role. He bagged the biggest paycheck of his life with a whopping $20 million.

We, of course, cannot forget Chris Hemsworth’s iconic appearances in Avengers movies. The actor played the role of Thor. The Extraction star was paid $3 million in 2012 for The Avengers. For 2015 Avengers: Age of Ultron, Hemsworth was paid a salary of $5 million.

Then, for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Chris Hemsworth was paid between $15million and $20million. Let us also inform you that as of 2023, his net worth stands at a whopping $130 million.

If all goes well, Chris Hemsworth will be up for playing Thor for the fifth time in a standalone movie but it all depends on the story. Shedding light on the same, he earlier shared, “It has to be something unique. What I don’t want is to do the same with the character until the end, until there is a feeling of exhaustion in the audience. But if there is excitement for it, I am always willing to return. If there is a new story, it has to be something very special.”

He concluded, “I’m sure there’s something exciting to tell, so we’ll have to wait and see. You have to wait to find it.” Chris Hemsworth will soon be seen in George Miller’s Mad Max spinoff, Furiosa, and will also star in a biopic of Hulk Hogan.

