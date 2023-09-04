Lee Min Ho is among the most celebrated names in the South Korean entertainment industry. With his charm and talent, the actor has ruled both small and silver screens. As he is in the industry for over two decades now, Min Ho has built himself an empire being one of the highest-paid actors. From earning whopping fees per episode to owning mansions in one of the most expensive areas in Korea, here’s Min Ho’s net worth.

Min Ho began acting when he was just a teenager in 2002 with the drama Romance. He continued to do more acting gigs before his breakthrough that came with a lead role in the 2009 hit drama Boys Over Flowers. He went on to star in more dramas, such as Personal Taste, City Hunter, The Legend of the Blue Sea, The King: Eternal Monarch and more.

The 36 years old star is immensely popular and even enjoys a following of over 33.8 million on Instgaram. Owing to his popularity and skills, the actor is reportedly among the wealthiest stars in South Korea with an estimated net worth of $26 million. As per reports, the actor charges a whopping $ 62,000 per episode for a K-drama.

Well, dramas are not the only source of his earnings as Lee Min Ho also partners with luxury brands, including Fendi and Philippines’ premiere developer SMDC.

Coming to his personal life, Lee Min Ho lead a luxurious one with some stunning residential estates, owned by him. As per Tatler Asia, the actor owns two luxurious villas in the foothills of mountains in Seongbuk-dong, an area that overlooks Seoul. His villas are worth approximately $4.3 million and are situated in the area which was home to the royals in the Joseon dynasty. It now resides many politicians and top South Korean celebrities. His lavish villa is often seen in the actor’s IG posts.

Lee Min Ho also allegedly owned an apartment in Mark Hills and was a neighbour to the Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin, sisters Krystal and Jessica Jung, actor Jang Dong-gun and more. The actor also has a luxurious choice in cars. He drives Mercedes CLS 350, which costs around $74,000.

