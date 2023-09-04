The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK has been reaching new heights with every passing day. The girl group is currently set for the final leg of their Born Pink world tour in Seoul. While they are busy breaking records and making thousands of their fans groove to their tracks, the band has achieved something new this time, the most number of nominations at the VMAs 2023.

The band began its journey with its four members in 2016. It has now completed seven years in the industry, and its members have come to the end of their seven-year contract. The contract renewal discussions are currently underway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BLACKPINK is enjoying a lot of firsts in its members’ careers this year. After headlining a set at Coachella, the band broke records in Las Vegas with its world tour. Now, the band has received the most number of nominations for a K-pop act at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. The quartet has been nominated for not one or two but under six categories.

The categories BLACKPINK is nominated for are here:

Group of the Year

Show of the Summer

Best K-pop

Best Choreography

Best Editing

Best Art Direction

Moreover, the band is also predicted to be the artist with the most engaged fans at the awards. For the unversed, the band consists of four members: Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose.

Reacting to the band’s nominations, BLINKS’ excitement is on the roof as they are hoping the group will win in all six categories. A Twitter user wrote, “LET’S WIN ALL THE CATEGORIES!!!!” while another penned, “Thank god kpop have Blackpink.”

A third user wrote, “win all of them We have to win the voting categories.”

They are also cheering for the band and voting for them.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ahn Bo Hyun Hits The Gym Hard But The Secret To His Sculpted Physique Is His Self-Curated Home Workout Routine & Dear Jisoo, We Get It Now!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News