All eyes are on Ahn Bo Hyun who managed to steal Korea’s ‘It’ girl Jisoo from the BLINKS. The BLACKPINK singer’s fans have been digging deep into details and finding out everything that they can about Ahn Bo Hyun post his relationship reveal. BLINKS are surely protective but they have welcomed Ahn Bo Hyun with open warms, showering much love on Jisoo’s boyfriend. If you are also curious about Yumi’s Cells actor’s lifestyle, we are sharing his workout routine and everything that he does to keep that chiselled body in shape.

Ahn Bo Hyun often ditches the gym to perform his own curated set of homework routine that requires almost no equipment and can be performed anytime, anywhere, quite literally. Jisoo was not his first love as the actor has been vocal about his admiration for boxing. In fact, he is also an alumnus of the Busan Sports High School, where he participated in various amateur boxing competitions and even bagged many gold medals.

Aside from a home workout session, Ahn Bo Hyun also undergoes weight-training exercises that help him strengthen his biceps. His workout routine also comprises boxing drills, burpees, and planks.

Talking about taking combat sports as a hobby, Ahn Bo Hyun once told Soomp that he took up boxing for its ‘extremely challenging’ nature.

“I don’t know if it’s because I did sports before, but I’ve always had an interest in doing action scenes. I’d watch boxing movies and think, ‘This person isn’t a boxer but they’re good. Since I used to be a boxer, I’d be good at boxing scenes’,” he told Soompi while talking about his workout routine.

Ahn Bo Hyun is one fine actor with hotness dripping from his chiselled body and dear Jisoo, now we get it!

