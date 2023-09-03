BTS members are currently having the time of their lives. While a few of the band members are training for the mandatory military services, it is not stopping them from making headlines. Their popularity across the globe is increasing with every passing day and their fans want to know more about the seven members’ personal lives.

Today, we have brought details about the band’s members before they were shot to fame. While all seven of them reside in Seoul at the moment, none of the seven members, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V, are originally from Seoul. Here are the hometowns of the Butter crooners.

BTS members trained for years in Seoul and are now based in the city as they practice music. The headquarters of their agency, HYBE Entertainment, are also located in the city. Here are the hometowns of the seven BTS members.

BTS’ Jin

Jin, the eldest of the seven members, is the only one who was brought up closest to Seoul. The singer was born in Gwacheon, which is connected to the capital city via a subway line.

BTS’ J-Hope

The Jack In The Box singer was born in Gwangju, which is located in the southwest corner of South Korea. The city is known for its cuisine and a national museum.

BTS’ Jungkook & Jimin

Jungkook and Jimin both share an adorable bond. The BTS Maknae has often mentioned how Jimin understands him and was by his side when he was going through a low phase in his life. The two K-pop idols not only share a close bond but also their hometown. They both were born in South Korea’s second most populous city, Busan.

BTS’ Suga & V

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, has another stage name, Agust D. While he uses Suga for all BTS performances, the rapper made his solo debut with Agust D, which is Suga spelt backward along with D & T, the initials of his hometown Daegu Town. He shares his hometown with his bandmate V, who was reportedly born in Bisan-dong, Daegu.

BTS’ RM

The band’s leader and rapper RM was born in Ilsan, which is the home of Asia’s largest artificial lake, Lake Park. The K-Pop idol is an avid nature lover, and we assume it comes from his hometown.

