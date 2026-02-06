As BTS gears up for their highly anticipated group comeback in 2026, fans are curious about each member’s financial standing and net worth. The South Korean septet has not only dominated charts worldwide but also built significant personal wealth through music, brand deals, tours, and solo ventures.

Based on multiple estimates, the net worth of BTS members varies widely. But some members still emerge as clear frontrunners in the money game. All of the BTS members are very popular. But their net worths still vary, considering their other work contributions. Let’s compare and discuss the net worth of all BTS members, and find out who is the richest of them all.

BTS’ Collective Net Worth In 2026

As per reports, BTS as a group has generated immense revenue from record-breaking album sales, sold-out world tours, and global endorsements. Industry reports peg BTS’s collective net worth at around $600 million as of 2026. This makes them one of the wealthiest groups in music history. Their economic presence extends beyond sales to merchandise, digital content, and long-term partnerships.

Their individual fortunes are not only from group earnings but also stem from solo music projects, brand ambassadorships, acting, production credits, and strategic investments. All of this heavily contributes to the members’ personal net worths.

BTS Members’ Net Worth: Who Is The Richest In 2026?

The figures below demonstrate the net worth of BTS’s members in 2026.

V (Kim Tae-hyung) tops the list with an estimated net worth of $40 million. His solo debut album, Layover, saw strong global success, and his high-profile ambassadorship deals with luxury brands like Celine and Cartier significantly boost his earnings.

According to seoul.southkorea, Taehyung is the richest member of BTS with an estimated net worth of over $41 million. “Kim Taehyung, aka V, is the richest member of BTS, boasting an estimated net worth of $41 million. Known for his soulful voice and magnetic stage presence ++ pic.twitter.com/xYv5gV4kCn — dan (@yoshinoriruto) June 26, 2025

Next is Jungkook, with an estimated net worth of $35 million. Jungkook’s solo album Golden broke records internationally, while his long-term global brand partnerships with Calvin Klein and Chanel Beauty are a major income source.

J-hope and Suga come next, with estimated net worths of $30 million each. J-hope’s solo projects, credits, and even recent property sales demonstrate savvy investing. Suga, aka Agust D, gets massive income from his world tour earnings and continued royalty income as a producer.

RM is next on the list, boasting an approximate net worth of $25 million. RM is not only a frontman but a prolific songwriter, producer, and ambassador for high-end brands like Bottega Veneta, adding diversified revenue to his portfolio.

Lastly, Jin and Jimin both have a staggering net worth of $20 million. Their roles as ambassadors and brand endorsers bag them hefty incomes. Jimin is the face of Dior and Tiffany & Co. Meanwhile, Jin is the ambassador for Gucci, Alo Yoga, and FRED.

Based on current data and expert estimations, V (Kim Taehyung) is the richest BTS member in 2026, followed closely by Jungkook. However, all the members don’t just leverage music but also global brand influence and commercial ventures to grow their wealth.

