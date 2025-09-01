Among the major successes of the K-pop wave that swept the globe in the 2010s, boy band BTS stands out as one of South Korea’s biggest pop sensations. This is reflected in the fame, accolades, and wealth accumulated by the BTS members, including the group’s vocalist Jungkook.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, BTS’s Jungkook has a net worth of $50 million. Much of this wealth can be attributed to the tremendous success he’s experienced as a part of BTS. Aside from his work with the iconic boy band, Jungkook has also had some success with a solo career, alongside some real estate investments.

Jungkook Has A Net Worth Of $50 Million

BTS has been a heavy hitter in terms of chart-topping hits ever since the late 2010s, with the group releasing iconic singles such as No More Dream, Idol, I Need U and Dynamite. Outside of BTS, Jungkook has also released songs such as Perfect Christmas, Stay Alive and Dreamers, the latter two of which topped the Billboard World Song Digital Sales Chart.

In 2019, the BTS boy band earned a whopping $170 million through their touring, making them the second-highest earner at that point behind Metallica. These touring sales resulted in the band collectively earning $50 million, which amounted to around $7 million per member.

The BTS members have also grown massively wealthy thanks to getting a stake in their management company, Big Hit Entertainment, upon its initial public offering (IPO). When Big Hit Entertainment debuted on the Korean stock exchange, it ended its first trading day with a market cap of $4.1 billion. The company founder, Bang Si-Hyuk offered each BTS member 68,385 shares in the lead up to the IPO, which amounted to a valuation of a $7.9 million stake for each member. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that as of 2023, each BTS member’s stake would be worth $15 million.

BTS has been among Korea’s biggest chart-toppers ever since the release of their 2016 album Wings, which became the #1 album in South Korea upon release. This album also featured the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart-topper Begin, which was performed solely by Jungkook. Jungkook also released the solo song Euphoria for BTS’s Love Yourself: Answer, which made it to Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart.

Jungkook has had a number of high-profile projects with Charlie Puth, including the single Left and Right, which was certified Gold in the United States and Platinum in Canada. Jungkook was also named the global ambassador for Calvin Klein in March 2023.

These Are Jungkook’s Real Estate Investments

In late 2020, Jungkook sold his apartment in the luxury neighborhood of Trimgae for around $2.19 million. In November of the same year, he paid approx. $7 million for a 2,483 square foot home in Itaewon. In 2019, Jungkook also bought a 4 billion won (approx. 2.87 million) in Seoul’s Yongsan District, which is currently owned by his brother.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Selena Gomez’s Best Fashion Moments & Affordable Alternatives

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News