Directed by renowned director Park Chan-wook, Lee Byung-Hun and Son Ye-Jin star in the highly anticipated black comedy thriller No Other Choice. Based on Donald E. Westlake’s novel The Axe, the movie will make its world premiere on August 29 in the main competition of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. It will be released in theatres in September 2025. Additionally, in October, it will kick off the 30th Busan International Film Festival.

The film’s main trailer, released in August, opens with a chilling job interview scene. “I’ll get in touch when I disappear,” Man-soo jokes, only to find out that two applicants have disappeared. In the meantime, the narrative becomes more intense as Mi-ri’s words of encouragement, “You can do it,” take on a sinister appeal.

Plot and Cast of Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice

The plot of No Other Choice centres on Man-soo (played by Lee Byung-Hun), a middle-aged office worker who has worked for his company for 25 years before being abruptly laid off.

As he looks for a new job, Man-soo becomes more and more desperate due to his unemployment, growing financial strain, and need to protect his family and house. When he learns that the job market is not only extremely competitive but also full of unsettling situations, his frustration and anxiety grow.

Son Ye-Jin portrays his wife Mi-ri, who supports him emotionally but becomes caught up in his downward spiral. Her support, initially consoling, starts to ripple fiercely as Man-soo’s conditions worsen.

No Other Choice 2025

The movie is characterised as a black comedy thriller that combines psychological tension as Man-soo is compelled to make morally dubious decisions with suspense and social commentary on corporate layoffs.

Directed by Park Chan-wook, the screenplay is provided by Park, Don McKellar, Lee Kyoung-mi, and Lee Ja-hye. Additionally, Park Hee-Soon, Lee Sung-Min, Yeom Hye-Ran, Cha Seung-Won, and Yoo Yeon-Seok will be seen in supporting roles.

Son Ye-Jin on Working With Park Chan-Wook

According to MoneyControl, Son Ye-Jin explained why she took the part in the film at a briefing in Seoul: “I just couldn’t say no to a Park Chan-wook film,” particularly since Lee Byung-Hun was already committed.

“Living it is different,” she said, describing how motherhood influenced her performance. The movie focused a lot on a mother’s instinct.

Son also shared a memorable experience on set: Park told her bluntly, “All that effort doesn’t show,” after months of rehearsal for a dance sequence. She acknowledges that this statement was startling at first, but it also demonstrated the director’s obsession with perfection.

No Other Choice is the first South Korean film to compete in Venice’s main competition since Pietà (2012), directed by Kim Ki-duk, in thirteen years. Together with the actors, Director Park travelled to Venice to take part in international press conferences and red carpet events.

