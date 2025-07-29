After the massive global success of Parasite and Minari, the upcoming 98th Academy Awards might see a few more Korean films in the running for nominations. The Korean Film Council has revealed that 19 films have been submitted for the Oscars 2026 in the International Feature Film category and are currently under review.

The list includes Lee Min-Ho and Ahn Hyo-Seop’s recently released film Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, Lee Byung-Hun and Son Ye-Jin’s No Other Choice, Hyun Bin’s Harbin, and more. Here are the 19 Korean films that are up for consideration—read on!

Oscars 2026: The 19 Films That Are Submitted

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet

The Old Woman With The Knife

Spring Night

About Family

The Killers

The Ugly

Yadang: The Snitch

Love in the Big City

Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning

Mimang

Secret: Untold Melody

Harbin

When This Summer is Over

A Normal Family

Somebody

My Daughter Is a Zombie

No Other Choice

Hi-Five

Dark Nuns

While the Ahn Hyo-Seop and Lee Min-Ho starrer Omniscient Reader: The Prophet tops the list, Song Hye-Kyo’s horror film Dark Nun rounds it off. The Oscars remain one of the most prestigious award ceremonies honoring films from around the world. According to CJ Entertainment (via The Times of India), the Korean Film Council has officially submitted 19 films, ranging from horror to family drama, fantasy to romantic comedy, and more.

Korean Films Getting Recognized At The Oscars

Over the years, the Korean entertainment industry has received significant global attention and recognition, thanks to audiences who admire not only the films but also the music. Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite became the first Korean film to make a major breakthrough at the Academy Awards. It not only won Best Picture in 2020, but also took home Best International Feature Film, Best Director (Bong Joon-Ho), and Best Original Screenplay. It was the first time a non-English language film won the Best Picture Oscar.

The next major milestone for South Korean cinema came with the film Minari. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the movie was nominated for Best Picture but lost to Nomadland (starring Frances McDormand). However, Minari did secure a win that night — Youn Yuh-jung, one of the film’s leading cast members, earned her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for portraying Soon-ja.

Korean films have continued to make their mark at the Academy Awards. Now, all eyes are on the 98th Academy Awards nominations to see which of the 19 submissions will make the cut.

