Be it the South Korean industry or Hollywood, a celeb’s life never stays private or hidden from public scrutiny. Whatever they do, wherever they go, and whoever they meet, everything gets noticed. Often, the celebrity’s personal life affects their career, so they try to keep it under wraps as much as possible. Although the mindset about dating has changed over the years, cheating or extramarital affairs have always been a huge issue for the Korean stars and idols.

These kinds of controversies have scarred many actors’ careers, but this actress, Jung Eun-Chae, rose to fame despite having such accusations. Her acting career somehow survived two such cheating scandals. For those who don’t know, her career was boosted after featuring in The King: Eternal Monarch and Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born. Scroll ahead to read more about it.

How Jung Eun-Chae Was Involved With Jung Joon-Il?

In 2020, when Jung Eun-Chae earned recognition for her performance in The King: Eternal Monarch, netizens seemed to be more interested in her. A few dig into the past later, people found out that she had an affair with singer Jung Joon-Il. It started to surface everywhere. Jung Joon-Il is a popular vocalist who also gave the popular track ‘The First Snow’ from Guardian: The Lonely and Great God K-drama featuring Gong Yoo.

Reportedly, Jung Joon-Il was already married to a woman referred to as ‘A’ when he began seeing Jung Eun-chae. He had married in 2011, and by 2012, he and his wife were already considering divorce. According to his ex-wife, they had been dating since 2006, and between 2009 and 2010, he allegedly started seeing Eun-chae.

At that time, the actress avoided all the negative impact from netizens as people believed she was tricked into it. But when this controversy surfaced in 2020, Jung Joon-Il’s agency, MYMusic Entertainment, issued a statement that read (via Koreaboo), “Jung Eun-Chae definitely knew about Jung Joon Il being married at the time she was romantically involved with him. It makes no sense that she didn’t know about his wife. Right now, it sounds like Jung Joon Il intentionally hid his marital status and tricked Jung Eun-Chae into the relationship. This is not true at all, but he is being ruthlessly criticized.”

What Was Jung Eun-Chae’s Second Cheating Scandal?

A year later of this controversy, in 2013, a Japanese media portal FRIDAY reported that the actress had been seen spending time with Japanese actor Kase Ryo. Both of them got close while working on the Korean movie Hill of Freedom. Based on the reports of the Japanese magazine, the actors were seen in Kanagawa and even spotted staying at the same hotel in Tokyo.

At the time, Kase Ryo was reportedly living with his longtime girlfriend, renowned Japanese actress Mikako Ichikawa. The incident marked Jung Eun-chae’s second controversy in two consecutive years. Her then-agency, Blue Dragon Entertainment, quickly responded by denying the dating rumors.

They further explained, “She stayed in Japan for her vacation, and Ryo Kase simply acted as a guide, so they had dinner together. We don’t know where these reports originated, as they are just close friends. We’re saddened that she may be caught up in baseless rumors during such an important time in her career.”

Despite facing multiple controversies, Jung Eun-chae’s career remained on an upward trajectory. She was recently seen in Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born, a role that earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Television at the prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards. For those unfamiliar, she parted ways with Blue Dragon Entertainment and joined KeyEast in 2019.

On the personal front, the actress has been dating Kim Chung-Jae since 2023. The duo reportedly shares a close bond and has been spotted together on multiple occasions.

