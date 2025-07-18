3 years after Reborn Rich and four years after Vincenzo, Song Joong-Ki is returning to the world of K-dramas with his upcoming project, My Youth. In the drama, he is going to star alongside popular actress Chun Woo-Hee (known for her performance in Atypical Family). The actor has posted a photo on his social media platform with his co-star, which sparked a buzz online about his drama. Their onscreen and offscreen chemistry has already made a stir.

JTBC’s new and upcoming drama, My Youth, has already wrapped filming. And it has been scheduled to release on September 5, 2025. As soon as the recent pictures went viral on X (previously known as Twitter), people started going into a frenzy. It’s been quite long since we have seen Joong-Ki in a rom-com drama. So, scroll ahead to find out more details.

My Youth: Plot, Characters & More

My Youth is a heartwarming romantic drama that revolves around Sun Woo-Hee (Song Joong-Ki) and Sung Je-Yeon (Chun Woo-Hee). They are childhood friends who again meet each other after 10 years. As soon as they reunite, his past memories come back to him. The story will further show how their characters navigate their lives through different stages of adulthood through struggles and growth. Although not much has been revealed so far, the crux of the plot already seems interesting and exciting enough to hold the viewers’ attention.

On July 17, Song Joong-Ki shared a few behind-the-scenes moments with Chun Woo-Hee from the filming set on his Instagram account. It seemed like the pictures were taken during the winter as both of the actors can be seen wearing thick coats, warm hoodies. As soon as the photos went viral, fans started to reshare them on X.

A lot of his fans can’t wait till September to see him in a romantic drama after years. One of the netizens wrote, “#SongJoongKi’s Latest Instagram Update. Song Joong Ki with actress #ChunWooHee for #MyYouth. They look so Cute, Sweet, and Adorable together. Looking for their upcoming drama. Very Excited For The Drama.” Another fan stated, “I’M NOT CRYING, YOU ARE.”

As per Kbizoom, My Youth is set to release on September 5, 2025, on JTBC and will be available to stream on Viu. On Song Joong-Ki’s personal life, he last made it to the headlines when he announced his marriage and then pregnancy news with his wife Katy Louise Sanders. They are proud parents of a son and a daughter, and they now live as a family both in South Korea and Italy.

Now, coming back to his upcoming project, let us know how excited you are to see him get paired alongside Chun Woo-Hee.

