Im Si Wan broke hearts in Squid Game Season 3, but he has earned praise long before that. He began his journey in the world of entertainment as a member of the K-pop group ZE:A. His acting journey spans the roles of a historical king, an office underdog, an individual trapped in a dystopian setting, and more. From psychological thrillers to emotional romances, he has delivered memorable performances that have made him a fan-favourite actor. Here are his top five dramas, all highly rated on IMDb. Each role shows why he remains a versatile star in Korean television.

1. Misaeng: Incomplete Life (2014)

In Misaeng, Im Si Wan plays Jang Geu Rae, a former baduk player who becomes an office intern, who lacks a college degree. He has to earn corporate life from scratch. His honest, earnest performance resonated with viewers. The drama also stars Kang So Ra, Lee Sung Min, Kang Ha Neul, Kim Dae Myeong and Byun Yo Han. The show became a cultural phenomenon and scored high viewership ratings during its run.

2. The King in Love (2017)

The King in Love is a historical romance that casts Im Si Wan as Crown Prince Wang Won, who is caught in a love triangle with his best friend. His character is that of a conflicted prince torn between duty and desire. The series blends political intrigue with emotional depth. The drama starred Im Yoon Ah and Hong Jung Hyun in the lead alongside Im Si Wan.

3. Triangle (2014)

Triangle features Im Si Wan as the youngest of three brothers who get separated at birth. He is adopted by a chaebol family and grows up to be cold and cynical. The brothers unite twenty years later. This crime melodrama became one of the most-watched series at home and abroad. The drama starred Lee Beom-soo and Kim Jae-joong as Im Si Wan’s brothers in the drama.

4. Strangers from Hell (2019)

Strangers from Hell, also known as Hell Is Other People, is a psychological thriller adapted from a webtoon of the same name. Im Si Wan played Yoon Jong Woo, a young man living in a creepy Seoul apartment. The drama marked Im Si Wan’s return to acting following his mandatory military service. He becomes trapped in a nightmare set by bizarre neighbors. Im Si Wan embodies paranoia and psychological nightmares with a brilliant performance in the drama. Lee Dong Wook also starred in a pivotal role in the drama.

5. Run On (2020)

In Run On, Im Si Wan plays Ki Seon Gyeom, a former sprinter turned sports agent. He meets Oh Mi Joo, a movie subtitle translator, and befriends her. Their romance begins slowly and gently as they both learn, unlearn, and relearn the approach to love, life, and everything in between. The drama was one of the most loved dramas of 2020.

Im Si-wan shines in each of these roles. Whether he is a shy office worker, royal beloved, anguished tenant, or gentle athlete, he brings authenticity to his characters. If you disliked him in Squid Game S3, give these dramas a chance. You might be surprised at what you see!

