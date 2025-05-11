tvN’s latest Monday-Tuesday drama, The Divorce Insurance, wrapped up with the lowest recorded viewership rating in Korea, marking it an all-time low for the network. Despite having the star power of Lee Dong-Wook, Lee Joo-Bin, Lee Kwang-Soo, and Lee Daa-Hee, the series couldn’t impact Korean viewers. However, it surprisingly became a global hit on Amazon Prime Video as it topped charts across Asia and more.

For those who don’t know, the storyline of the drama revolves around an insurance company that decides to develop a policy for divorce, based on the idea that divorce is an unexpected disaster in one’s life—and that insurance can offer support in such situations. A specialized team, known as the divorce insurance team, is formed to work on this concept. The drama follows how the members navigate both their personal and professional lives in the process.

According to Nielsen Korea (Via Kbizoom) The Divorce Insurance had kicked off with a decent viewership rating of 3.2% after it premiered on March 31, 2025. However, by episode 4, it dipped to 2%, and since then it never recovered. Episode 10 of Lee Dong-Wook’s series marked 1%, and the 11th episode earned lower than 1%. According to Nielsen Korea, the finale episode that aired on May 6, 2025 recorded below 0.9%, making it not only the lowest rating of the drama but also the poorest rating of tvN prime-time drama. This recorded performance is even lower than 2020’s A Piece of Your Mind that wrapped up with 1.2% rating.

So, why did The Divorce Insurance fail to create an impact on the Korean audience? Well, despite having such a star-studded cast, the storyline couldn’t resonate with the viewers. Many argued that the pace of the story was slow, some cited that it lacked the emotional depth, while others stated that the narrative leaned too much on concept rather than connection. Some comments like “With this cast, I expected more” and “I gave up halfway through,” surfaced online that proved that the audience were quite disappointed in the drama.

Although the concept of an insurance company developing divorce-related products was fresh, what lacked was the execution. The main lead of the drama, No Gi-Jun (Lee Dong-Wook), is shown as a man who has been divorced thrice, ignited polarizing. Korean viewers also pointed out that the character development and the romantic chemistry were missing.

However, even though the drama received a lot of negative remarks from Korean audience, it created a huge impact on the global viewers. The Divorce Insurance is a global hit as it earned the 4th place one day after its finale episode aired on Amazon Prime Video. According to streaming analytics FlixPatrol, the drama maintained the rank till May 8, 2025, and is still soaring high in different regions.

Have you watched The Divorce Insurance yet?

