tvN’s drama Head Over Heels premiered its finale episode on July 29, 2025. The series stars Cho Yi-Hyun as Park Seong-A, a high schooler by day and powerful shaman by night, and Choo Young-Woo, who portrays Bae Gyeon-U, a high schooler in danger. When Gyeon-U comes to Seong-A’s shrine with his grandmother, she realizes that he will die within 21 days, but as she falls in love with him, Seong-A decides to help him.

The next day, she sees Gyeon-U at her school, where he joins a new transfer student. At that moment, she decides to save and protect him at any cost. As days pass, Seong-A tries her best to save him from every evil force and ghost, be it a water ghost, a fire ghost, or even a suicide ghost. With time, they become close. As the story unfolds further, Gyeon-U gets possessed by an evil ghost. Scroll ahead to know what happened to them by the finale episode.

Head Over Heels: Did Park Seong-A Save Bae Gyeon-U?

Ahead of the final episode of Head Over Heels, we get to see that Seong-A (Cho Yi-Hyun) traps Bong-Su (played by Choo Young-Woo), the evil deity, in herself and leaves everyone behind to save and protect them. So now, the girl who lives as Seong-A is none other than Bong-Su. Her way of talking is different, her styling is different. On the other hand, after trying his best by being a ghost hunter, Bae Gyeon-U finally realizes how he can find Seong-A. He follows Seong-A’s drawing from her dream and reaches Flower Master’s place.

When Gyeon-U finds her, he quickly realizes who she is. He takes her home with him. At home, Pyo Ji-Ho (Cha Kang-Yoon) gets shocked to see Seong-A but in a different avatar. Their friends also come over to see Park Seong-A, who had been missing for years. Seeing all this, Bong-Su suddenly feels a rush of feelings. He realizes it’s not him who should be here in her body.

A few days pass, and Bong-Su finally tells Gyeon-U how to bring Seong-A back. Gyeon-U (Choo Young-Woo) travels to her dream, kisses her to get her back to life, and traps Bong-Su in himself. He plans to die in her place to destroy the evil deity so that she can live.

Head Over Heels: What Happens When Yeomhwa Takes Over?

Yeomhwa (Choo Ja-Hyun), the shaman at the center of the chaos, ultimately takes responsibility and begins a powerful exorcism to stop the evil deity. As she prepares to sacrifice herself, Ggot Do-Ryeong (Yoon Byung-Hee), the Flower Master, tries desperately to stop her from going through with the deadly ritual. Meanwhile, Seong-A regains consciousness and realizes the gravity of what has unfolded—and that her powers as a shaman still remain. Though weakened, she calls upon her deities for strength. In a moving moment, her Shin Mother (Kim Mi-Kyung), who previously gave her life to protect Yeomhwa from the Grim Reaper, appears with other celestial beings. Empowered by their support, Seong-A rises and rushes to the site of Yeomhwa’s ritual, ready to finish what was started.

As Bong-Su endures the torment of the exorcism, Gyeon-U enters his dream to reach out to him. Offering comfort, Gyeon-U helps the tormented young soldier uncover his true identity—Jang Yoon-Bo. At the same time, Seong-A also learns his name. With peace finally restored, Jang Yoon-Bo is able to move on to the afterlife, and Seong-A is reunited with her Gyeon-U. Yeomhwa, now fully aware of the darkness she unleashed, recognizes that her actions not only hurt others but also led to the death of her Shin Mother. With the rite complete and a heavy heart, she quietly takes her leave.

In the end, it’s a heartwarming conclusion. Seong-A and Gyeon-U begin dating, with Seong-A continuing her mission to guide lost souls and battle lingering evil, while Gyeon-U earns a spot on the Olympic archery team. Their journey closes on a sweet and emotional note. Cho Yi-Hyun and Choo Young-Woo delivered standout performances, and their chemistry truly lit up the screen right till the final scene.

That said, the ending felt rushed. Still, if you haven’t watched Head Over Heels yet, now’s the perfect time to stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

