An Indian film trending globally on a major streaming platform like Amazon Prime Video is not something which happens very often. But when it does, it certainly turns heads. Making waves globally this time is Kuberaa, the gritty Indian crime drama starring Dhanush in the lead role. The film has secured a spot among the top ten most popular movies on Amazon Prime Video in the world. Read on to learn more about the film, its global ranking, and where you can stream it in India.

What’s Kuberaa All About

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film’s story is set against a backdrop of power, greed, and corruption. The story follows Deva (played by Dhanush), a beggar whose life takes a dramatic turn when he gets caught in a massive money laundering operation.

Realizing that his life is in danger, Deva escapes, but not before transferring a huge sum of money into his own account. Now, he must try to survive with powerful forces hunting him down. The action-packed crime drama also features Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil, among other cast members.

Where Kuberaa Stands on Prime Video’s Global Top 10

As of now, Kuberaa is placed on the 8th spot on Amazon Prime Video’s global top ten movies list, according to FlixPatrol. Leading the chart is the action-comedy Heads of State, starring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra, followed by the action thriller The Accountant 2, starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal in the lead roles. Other titles ahead of Kuberaa include Anthony Mackie’s dystopian flick Elevation, Jason Statham’s A Working Man, and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, among other films.

Kuberaa – Critical Response, Audience Ratings & OTT Platform

The film has received mostly positive reviews from critics and has been appreciated by the audience. It has received a user rating of 6.7/10 on IMDb. Kuberaa is currently available to stream in India on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform. So, if you’re a fan of Dhanush and enjoy crime dramas packed with action and thrills, Kuberaa is worth checking out.

Kuberaa Trailer

