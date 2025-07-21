Pan-Indian star Prabhas’s next theatrical release is The Raja Saab, which is expected to hit the silver screen on December 5, 2025. Currently in production, this horror comedy is rumored to revolve around Prabhas’s character, who pretends to be the heir to a royal family in an effort to impress a girl. However, the palace he claims as his ancestral home turns out to be haunted, leading to a series of hilarious situations and supernatural confrontations. How will he survive the chaos and still manage to win her heart?

The Raja Saab OTT Deal

As we all know, it’s quite normal for films of this caliber to have a pre-release streaming deal, and the story is similar here as well. According to Cinejosh, the Hindi version of The Raja Saab’s post-theatrical streaming rights have been sold to Netflix for 100 crores.

This isn’t a surprising amount, as Kalki 2898 AD’s Hindi version was also purchased by Netflix for 175 crores. You might be wondering why Kalki 2898 AD fetched a premium compared to The Raja Saab, because Kalki 2898 AD was a big-budget mythological epic with a dystopian science-fiction setting. Besides Prabhas, the film also starred top actors from several industries, including Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, so fetching that amount was only natural.

Cast and Crew of The Raja Saab

Written and directed by Maruthi Dasari, the film stars Prabhas alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Brahmanandam, Sanjay Dutt, Riddhi Kumar, Yogi Babu, Murli Sharma, Zarina Wahab, Anupam Kher, Kiara Advani, Boman Irani, Jisshu Sengupta, and Samuthirakani.

Karthik Palani serves as the cinematographer, Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao as the editor, Rajeevan is the production designer, and S. Thaman is the music composer. The film is produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the banner of People Media Factory.

