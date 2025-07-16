Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani form one of the most adorable couples in B-town and have welcomed their firstborn child. Now, all three Student of the Year lead actors are proud parents, and not just that, there is also an adorable twist which we could not ignore. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship began around 2021 while filming Shershaah. They kept it private, and after dating for some time, the couple tied the knot in 2023. Their wedding was a whole different chapter as people, the wedding pics came out late, and the fans were getting angsty. But it was worth the wait as the pictures and clips were breathtaking. They will now embrace the next chapter of their married life, and people are also keen on being a part of that journey.

The ‘Student of the Year’ Trio Now Share the Sweetest Parenthood Coincidence!

Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan started their feature film journey with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012. Alia and Varun married and had kids before Sid and Kiara Advani joined. The Student of the Trio – Alia, Sidharth, and Varun have welcomed a baby girl as their first child!

A timeline of joyful arrivals

Alia Bhatt

Alia married into the Kapoor Khandan, tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. The couple has since been basking in the joys of parenthood while maintaining a careful balance between privacy and glimpses of family life.

Varun Dhawan

Varun married his close friend Natasha Dalal, and they had their baby girl in June last year. They prefer to keep their personal lives away from the spotlight, but Varun shared heartfelt gratitude and joy through social media.

Sidharth Malhotra

Finally, on July 15, Sidharth Malhotra completed the cycle by welcoming a baby girl with his beloved wife, Kiara Advani. Thus, he completed this unexpected and beautiful pattern among the SOTY stars. Karan Johar himself, known for his deep bond with the SOTY cast, may well be feeling like a proud mentor once again, this time to three new parents.

Whether it’s little Raha, Varun’s newborn, or Sidharth’s daughter, the next generation of the Bhatt-Kapoor-Malhotra-Dhawan legacy has begun. And who knows? Maybe someday, Student of the Year: Junior Edition won’t be too far-fetched a thought! We extend our best wishes to the new parents — Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani!

