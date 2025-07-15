So, if you are not aware of the OTT scene much, recently, Dharma Productions dropped a bomb called Aap Jaisa Koi on Netflix. The film stars R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh and is rendered as a masterclass on socially relevant gender bias and rooted veiled patriarchy! R Madhavan, plays a man Shrirenu who calls himself a modern man until one day he bumps into the Madhubala of his life – Madhu Bose, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh!

Every Shrirenu Needs A Madhu!

Well, in a classic twist, Shrirenu turns out to be a typical patriarchal man who thinks he is a woke, modern man and will allow his wife to enjoy life and do whatever she wants, but it ‘thoda’ limit! However, he is immediately challenged by Madhu, who points out Shrirenu’s inner patriarch!

A Sequel Urgently Required!

The film dives deep into the rooted patriarchal biases our society deals with. Where a man as educated as Shrirenu thinks he is modern, and it takes him almost 2 hours to understand that he is as patriarchal as his elder brother. Not ruining much in the name of the film, we just wish Dharma Productions would start working on a sequel to Aap Jaisa Koi!

The film, which was aimed to be a romantic comedy, has started a beautiful debate around patriarchy and how men our age do not even realize that they are patriarchal. Not when they say that they would allow us to work, from the moment they would judge our character for being with a male friend.

R Madhavan‘s Shrirenu is one such man. He thinks he is woke, but the only problem being, he is not! But the good part arrives when he admits being a patriarch and this is something, that Indian Cinema has been lacking since quite some time. A man admitting how problematic he is, when he confuses between tradition and patriarchy!

But Shrirenu admitting he is a staunch patriarch, just like the 90% of men in this country, is such a relief! In fact, while we have been searching ways to break the shackles of patriarchy since long, but Vivek Sonii’s film gives the solution right here – Men, the root cause of patriarchy, admitting, they are patriarchs. Them admitting they have been doing wrong since they have been brought up that way, just like the 90% men of this country!

This self-assessment cannot be underestimated, because it is so powerful. R Madhavan’s Shrirenu admits he would make mistakes and still behave in the same patriarchal way at times, but urges Fatima Sana Shaikh‘s Madhu Bose to point out the mistakes, and he would rectify them and say Sorry. Well, I think Shrirenu should totally lead Aap Jaisa Koi sequel so that men could actually get a masterclass on how to shed all the Mardaangi and turn into ‘her’ Pasandida Mard. This country urgently needs this masterclass for all those ‘woke’ men who clearly have no idea that they are bathing in patriarchy and veiled ‘mardaangi’ too much. It is just that either they did not bump into a Madhu, or their egos were too fragile to believe it when their Madhus tried correcting them. Either way, the patriarchy still feeds on their ego, and if not a Madhu, then at least let a Shrirenu change that!

Way to go!

