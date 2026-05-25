Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Dhurandhar 2 should have concluded its box office journey by now, but that’s far from the case. The spy action thriller sequel continues to mint more moolah than Ek Din and other Bollywood releases. It has wrapped up its tenth weekend on a strong note. Scroll below for a detailed day 67 report!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 67

According to estimates, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected 83 lakh in its tenth weekend. After accumulating 13 lakh on Friday, it witnessed a favorable growth, bringing in 30 lakh on Saturday. There was a further growth on Sunday, its 67th day, which raked in 40 lakh. Mind you, there was competition from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Chand Mera Dil, and other releases, but the hold was commendable.

The total collection in India has surged to 1184.73 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 1397.98 crore. Dhurandhar 2 has achieved some unimaginable milestones in its box office journey. It is now in the last leg of its theatrical run and will wrap up under the 1190 crore range.

Check out the detailed week-wise box office breakdown in all languages (India net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day, including paid previews)

Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 58 crore

Week 5: 20.63 crore

Week 6: 12.5 crore

Week 7: 5.54 crore

Week 8: 3.89 crore

Week 9: 2.19 crore

Weekend 10: 83 lakh

Total: 1184.73 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Budget vs Collection vs Profits

Ranveer Singh starrer was made on a budget of 225 crore. In 67 days, the makers have registered returns of 959.73 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI comes to 426.54%. Aditya Dhar‘s directorial has earned almost 426% higher than its reported investments, which is rare for big-budget films, especially in Bollywood.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 67 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1184.73 crore

India gross: 1397.98 crore

ROI: 426.54%

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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