Ever since playing the lead role in Sooraj Barjatya’s iconic 1989 romantic drama, Maine Pyar Kiya, veteran Indian actor Salman Khan has built an impressive filmography. The superstar has been a part of an interesting mix of acclaimed films and massive box office hits. The list includes Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Andaz Apna Apna, Khamoshi, Wanted, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Sultan, to name a few.

Before his millions of diehard fans get to see the charismatic actor on the big screen in his next film, Apoorva Lakhia’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, he will also be seen in an international action thriller titled 7 Dogs. Just a few days ago, the action-thriller, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (of Bad Boys fame), premiered in Egypt. Despite being just a cameo, Salman Khan’s scene in the film soon went viral and became a major talking point on social media.

كريم عبدالعزيز راجع على الشاشة الكبيرة في فيلم 7Dogs 🐕

تعرف على شخصية غالي

المجرم، الأب، محب الكشري احجز تذكرتك الان وشوف 7Dogs يوم 27 May 📅 #7Dogs

#whattowatch #moviestowatch pic.twitter.com/BeVcRU4V0M — The Seven Dogs Film (@thesevendogs) May 7, 2026

As many of you may already know, 7 Dogs is not the first film in which Salman Khan has a cameo or a brief appearance. Let’s take a look at five of his scene-stealing cameos and special appearances in Bollywood movies. Despite not playing a leading or a major role, these roles truly won fans over.

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Director : Karan Johar

: Karan Johar IMDb Rating : 7.5/10 (Source)

: 7.5/10 (Source) Where To Watch: Prime Video & Netflix

When Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan meet…Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – that’s how Karan Johar’s directorial debut was initially marketed. And it worked. The romantic comedy-drama follows the story of two best friends, Rahul and Anjali (Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol). Rahul gets married to Tina (Rani Mukerji), and a heartbroken Anjali leaves him. Many years later, Rahul’s daughter helps them reunite. Salman Khan played the role of Anjali’s fiancé, Aman. Despite not being a major role, his presence had a huge impact on the film and its story.

this entry by Salman Khan in kuch kuch hota hai still gives goosebumps, best cameo ever ❤️pic.twitter.com/20ODZVmHrH — Cocktail 2 • 19 June (@shanaticH) October 4, 2025

2. Baghban (2003)

Director : Ravi Chopra

: Ravi Chopra IMDb Rating : 7.4/10 (Source)

: 7.4/10 (Source) Where To Watch: Prime Video & Jio Hotstar

Ravi Chopra’s heartrending family drama is about an elderly married couple (Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini), who are neglected and mistreated by their four real sons. Salman Khan played the role of their adopted son, who becomes a successful man and unconditionally supports his parents.

3. Phir Milenge (2004)

Director : Revathi

: Revathi IMDb Rating : 6.2/10 (Source)

: 6.2/10 (Source) Where To Watch: Currently Not Streaming

Although the film received critical acclaim, it wasn’t a box office hit. The story was about Tamanna, a professionally successful woman (Shilpa Shetty), who is informed that she has tested positive for HIV. After she loses her job, a lawyer (Abhishek Bachchan) fights her case. Salman Khan played the role of Tamanna’s college sweetheart. Directed by Revathi, Phir Milenge is one of Salman Khan’s most sensitive and underrated performances.

Can't believe B'wood once made movies like 'Phir Milenge.' Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan gave the best performances of their careers. pic.twitter.com/oHLAV90QdU — 𝐀 (@Adi_ction) April 28, 2023

4. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

Director : Rajkumar Santoshi

: Rajkumar Santoshi IMDb Rating : 6.5/10 (Source)

: 6.5/10 (Source) Where To Watch: Prime Video & Jio Hotstar

Rajkumar Santoshi’s highly entertaining rom-com follows a carefree boy (Ranbir Kapoor), who falls in love with a beautiful woman named Jenny (Katrina Kaif). Salman Khan appears as himself in a well-crafted and impactful comic scene with Ranbir Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by md Saleem 09 (@saleem___khan___09)

5. Pathaan (2023)

Director : Siddharth Anand

: Siddharth Anand IMDb Rating : 5.8/10 (Source)

: 5.8/10 (Source) Where To Watch: Prime Video

Salman Khan’s cameo in Pathaan was one of the highlights of Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller. He made a brief appearance in an action-packed scene as Avinash Singh Rathore (his character from Ek Tha Tiger) and teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan to fight off several enemies. The film eventually became a huge blockbuster.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: 5 Bollywood Actors Who Regretted Their Roles: From Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat To Saif Ali Khan’s Humshakals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News