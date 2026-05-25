The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful featured Hope and Steffy having big clashes again because of Hope for the Future being put on the back burner. Meanwhile, Zende and RJ joined hands to work together at Forrester Creations. Katie did some introspection about her own choices.

The drama, the worry, the changes, the decisions, the friction, the chaos, the mess, and more are about to get elevated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 25, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 25, 2026

The first episode of the week features a summer soiree bringing Will and Electra closer. The two have had their share of ups and downs in the last couple of weeks, thanks to Ivy’s constant interference. Despite that, Will has not lost hope, and he wants to convince Electra to give them a chance.

While she has not gotten over Will herself, she is not sure she wants to put herself in a situation that will hurt her heart again. And so Electra is holding back and has walls around herself. But is this summer party going to help them bridge the gap and reignite their romance despite RJ and Dylan?

On the other hand, Katie needs a final answer from Hope about coming to Logan. The last few weeks have seen Hope being frustrated at Forrester as her fashion line was put on the back burner. She is in a strong emotional turmoil right now as she confronts Steffy while trying to figure things out.

Hope does not want to throw away all the hard work she has put in, but she feels undervalued and unappreciated at FC. And now she has an exciting offer from Katie to join Logan instead. Liam suggested the move, and Hope has been considering it. But it has been hard for Hope to make a final decision. Regardless, it is now time to make a big choice.

Either Hope signs the contract and moves to Logan, or she refuses and stays at Forrester. What will she decide when Katie asks Hope for her final choice? It is not an easy one to make, but it’s time. Either way, things will change drastically, and someone will definitely be dejected on both sides.

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