The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Hope’s career at Forrester hanging in the balance, with Ridge rejecting Brooke’s demand to be co-CEO and Hope for the Future remaining on the back burner. On the other hand, Will puts his heart on the line for Electra as he yearns for her.

From romance and sparks to requests and exciting news, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful, May 25–29: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 25, 2026

The first episode of the week features a summer soiree bringing Will and Electra closer. But will they manage to pull through and reunite, or will the sparks between the two fail under the drama? Katie needs a final answer from Hope about coming to Logan. What will Hope finally decide now?

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Brooke is excited about Hope’s line returning to Forrester. But has Hope made the jump to Logan already? RJ is the victim of Will’s low blow. Is this jealousy regarding Electra going to continue to increase their issues? What has Will done or said to RJ that could have big consequences soon?

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Bill summons someone from the past to help expand Logan’s empire. Is this Wyatt? And why is Shauna back again? RJ makes a plea to Ridge and Steffy to fire Will. How will the two co-CEOs react to this request? Are they going to ask RJ to keep his personal and professional separate or listen?

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Donna is caught in the crosshairs of the Logan feud. What will she do? Is she going to side with either Katie and Brooke, or will she refuse to pick sides and ask for peace? Bill’s plan gets thrown for a loop. What exactly has happened? Is this because of Shauna? Or is this about Forrester?

Friday, May 29, 2026

The final episode of the week sees Electra having exciting news for Dylan. Is this about Remy? Or is this about their work at Forrester Creations in the jewelry and perfume departments, respectively? And then lastly, things are finally looking up for Deke. Has he found a job, or is this related to Remy?

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Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (May 22, 2026): Will Puts His Heart On The Line While Hope’s Career At Forrester Hangs In Balance

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