Toy Story 5, starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, is scheduled to be released in cinemas soon. It is arriving during the peak summer time and is expected to enjoy a remarkable run at the box office. The long-range box-office opening weekend in North America has been revealed, and it is shaping up to be a significant release among Hollywood animations. But how much will it need to become the highest-grossing Hollywood animation post-COVID?

Directed by Andrew Stanton, it is the fifth installment in the main franchise. The previous Toy Story 4 movie was released in 2019, and it had an excellent run at the box office. The Toy Story movies are wrapped with nostalgia and are great for family movies. Hence, anticipation for this animated adventure is quite high, as it comes after around 7 years.

Which is the highest-grossing Hollywood animation post-COVID?

Inside Out 2 is the sequel to Inside Out and another Pixar film, released in 2024. It enjoyed a glorious run at the box office, collecting $652.9 million domestically and $1.69 billion worldwide [via Box Office Mojo]. It emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood animation post-COVID. For the record, Inside Out 2 is also the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood animation worldwide.

How much does Toy Story 5 need to become the highest-grossing Hollywood animation post-COVID?

According to the numbers, Toy Story 5 will have to earn a little more than Inside Out 2’s $1.69 billion global haul to become the highest-grossing Hollywood animation post-COVID. The film must aim for the $1.7 billion milestone to stay on the safer side. According to a recent report, the Pixar movie is tracking to earn between $130 million and $160 million on its opening weekend. If it lands on the upper end of the range, then it will beat Inside Out 2’s $154 million domestic opening. It would ensure a strong start for the film. Combined with its long-standing franchise reputation, it might even beat Inside Out as the all-time top-grossing Hollywood animation in the post-COVID era.

What is the film about?

It follows Woody after he left Bonnie, as he helps abandoned toys find owners. Jessie becomes the leader of Bonnie’s room with Buzz Lightyear as her second in command. However, an eight-year-old Bonnie has now become enamored of her plaything, a frog-like tablet named Lilypad. Toy Story 5 will be released on June 19.

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