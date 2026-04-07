Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback in 2023, delivering two all-time blockbusters and one decent success. After three films in a year, the superstar disappeared for just too long, but finally, he’s geared up for his big-screen return. He’ll be next seen in the highly anticipated King, which marks his daughter Suhana Khan’s big-screen debut. Since he’s returning after a two-year gap, movie buffs are highly excited and expect fireworks at the worldwide box office once again.

Shah Rukh Khan crossed 2700 crore in the post-COVID era

Shah Rukh suffered a major setback when his big-budgeted Zero tanked at the box office. After Zero, he disappeared from the scene as if he had never existed, and made a strong comeback with Pathaan in 2023, which also marked his first film in the post-COVID era. It amassed a whopping 1069.85 crore gross globally, emerging as an all-time blockbuster. It was followed by a much bigger success with Jawan in the same year, which grossed 1163.62 crore. His third release, Dunki, underperformed amid mammoth expectations but still emerged victorious, grossing 470.6 crore.

Overall, Shah Rukh Khan, with his three post-COVID releases, amassed a staggering 2704.07 crore gross at the worldwide box office. As we can see, the superstar needs less than 300 crore to hit the 3000 crore milestone in the post-COVID era.

Shah Rukh targets the 3000 crore milestone with King

Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, King, is scheduled for a December 2026 release. Already, the buzz is high, and with more promotional content, it is expected to get stronger. The excitement to watch the crazy avatar of Shah Rukh is high, and around the release date, it is expected to reach its peak.

Considering the superstar’s strong market both in India and overseas, the minimum expectation from King is to gross 500 crore worldwide. So, Khan is likely to reach the 3000 crore post-COVID milestone with his upcoming magnum opus. It’ll be interesting to see if he reaches the 3500 crore mark with his next film.

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