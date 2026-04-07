Punjabi romantic drama Rabb Da Radio 3 is enjoying a decent response at the Indian box office. Tarsem Jassar and Nimrat Khaira starrer passed the Monday test with less than 50% drop. It has now emerged as the 4th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 4 update!

Rabb Da Radio 3 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Rabb Da Radio 3 collected 55 lakh on day 4. It witnessed a 45% drop in comparison with 1 crore earned on the opening day. There’s no significant competition, which is helping Harry Bhatti’s directorial gain more traction.

The net box office collection in India reaches 4.15 crore net. It is reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore, which means around 41.5% budget has already been recovered. If it maintains a decent pace during the weekdays, the safe zone would be entered quite comfortably. Including GST, the gross total comes to 4.89 crore.

Check out the revised day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 1.1 crore

Day 3: 1.5 crore

Day 4: 55 lakh

Total: 4.15 crore

Where does Rabb Da Radio 3 stand in comparison with other Punjabi releases of 2026?

Tarsem Jassar and Nimrat Khaira‘s film is currently the 4th highest grosser of 2026 in Punjabi cinema. It is now aiming to beat the lifetime of Viyaah Kartaare Da, which earned 5 crore net.

Check out the 5 Punjabi grossers of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Ishqan De Lekhe: 11 crore Bambukat 2: 6 crore Viyaah Kartaare Da: 5 crore Rabb Da Radio 3: 4.15 crore DSP Dev 2: 1 crore

Rabb Da Radio 3 Box Office Day 4 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 4.15 crore

India gross: 4.89 crore

Budget recovery: 41.5%

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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