Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Khaira starrer Viyaah Kartaare Da is maintaining an underwhelming pace at the Indian box office. While it is not at par with Sarbala Ji or Akaal, the Punjabi family entertainer still has the opportunity to surpass Bambukat 2. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

How much has Viyaah Kartaare Da earned in India in 9 days?

Smeep Kang’s directorial began its box office journey on a disappointing note. There’s little hope left as the daily collection have dropped below 20 lakh already. According to Sacnilk, Viyaah Kartaare Da earned 18 lakh on day 9. It’s do or die scenario and the upcoming weekend boost is a big opportunity to pick up the pace.

The total box office collection in India currently stands at 3.56 crore net. Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Khaira’s film is reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore. In 9 days, the makers have recovered only 35.6% of the reported investments. At this pace, the safe zone will remain out of reach.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1: 50 lakh

Day 2: 65 lakh

Day 3: 65 lakh

Day 4: 30 lakh

Day 5: 40 lakh

Day 6: 48 lakh

Day 7: 22 lakh

Day 8: 18 lakh

Day 8: Day 9: 18 lakh

Total: 3.01 crore

Can it beat Bambukat 2?

None of the Punjabi releases of 2026 have been able to gain the success tag. So far, Bambukat 2 is the highest-grossing Pollywood film, amassing 5.49 crore net in 15 days. Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Khaira‘s Viyaah Kartaare Da still needs 1.93 crore to beat Ammy Virk’s film. Its performance during the second weekend will majorly determine whether it can take over tha first spot.

Viyaah Kartaare Da Box Office Day 9 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 3.56 crore

Budget recovery: 35.6%

India gross: 4.20 crore

