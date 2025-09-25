The most chaotic and laugh-out-loud Punjabi wedding of the year, Sarbala Ji, is set to arrive on your digital screens soon! A comedy packed with twists, pranks, and family fun, the movie stars Gippy Grewal as Sucha, Ammy Virk as Gajjan, and the talented Nimrat Khaira and Sargun Mehta in lead roles.

When & Where To Stream Sarbala Ji On OTT?

The film will exclusively release on Chaupal on October 2, 2025, allowing fans to watch the comedy from the comfort of their homes. Debuting on digital during the festive season, Sarbala Ji delivers the perfect blend of cultural celebration and comedy for the whole family.

Streaming exclusively on Chaupal, the film offers easy access to high-quality Punjabi entertainment that honors tradition while embracing modern humor. Whether you’re a veteran of countless Punjabi weddings or experiencing one for the first time, Sarbala Ji will help bring all the joy, chaos, and laughter to your screen!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHAUPAL (@chaupal_app)

More About Sarbala Ji

In Punjabi tradition, the sarbala is the groom’s page boy, a young relative who assists with wedding rituals and adds charm to the ceremony. But in Sarbala Ji, this cherished role becomes the spark for utter mayhem. When Sucha, the mischievous cousin, persuades his shy, soon-to-be-married relative Gajjan to make him the sarbala, a wedding turns upside down. From mixed-up rituals and bewildered relatives to runaway animals and unexpected twists, the chaos unfolds in hilarious, heartwarming ways that keep viewers laughing from start to finish.

At its core, the film is a vibrant celebration of Punjabi culture, music, and wedding traditions. With Nimrat Khaira and Sargun Mehta bringing both glamour and sharp comic timing, every moment is crafted to entertain audiences of all ages, making Sarbala Ji a must-watch for the festive season.

