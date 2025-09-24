Telugu crime-action drama, Ghaati, is set to have its digital premiere very soon. The film, directed by National Award winner Krish Jagarlamudi, stars Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, and Ravindra Vijay in key roles.

Shetty appears in a powerful new role as Sheelavathi, a woman whose journey from oppression to revenge lies at the heart of the story, complemented by compelling performances from Vikram, Chaitanya, and Ravindra Vijay in pivotal roles.

When & Where To Stream Ghaati?

The movie will be available for streaming on Prime Video, starting September 26, 2025. Members of the streaming giant in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream Ghaati in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, from the comfort of their homes.

What Is Ghaati About?

Set against the rugged Eastern Ghats on the Andhra–Odisha border, the film follows the lives of the Ghaatis, a marginalized community forced into an illegal trade and smuggling network orchestrated by the ruthless Naidu brothers. Sheelavathi (Anushka) and Desi Raju (Vikram Prabhu) dream of freeing their people from this cycle of exploitation. Their stand puts them against the brutal syndicate led by the Kundhul Naidu (Chaitanya Rao Madadi) and Kaastala Naidu (Ravindra Vijay).

Featuring stunning visuals, a gripping soundtrack, and powerful performances, Ghaati tells a compelling story of resilience, retribution, and tribal defiance. The story is further elevated by Sagar Nagavelli’s background score.

