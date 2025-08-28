Love is set to take center stage once again as Vikram Prabhu’s family entertainer Love Marriage gears up for its digital debut. Following its theatrical run, the lighthearted comedy-drama will soon arrive on OTT, bringing its mix of humor, emotions, and heartwarming family moments straight to your screens. Upon its release on 27 June 2025, it was greeted with moderate enthusiasm both from critics and the general public. Now, with the film going digital, the public will have greater access to the story from the comfort of their homes.

When & Where To Watch Love Marriage?

The official update has confirmed that Love Marriage will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 29. Shanmuga Priyan shared the news on his Instagram account along with a fresh poster, creating buzz among fans. The announcement caption reads, “Catch the wholesome family entertainer #LoveMarriage – Streaming on @PrimeVideoIN from AUGUST 29th 🤗❤️”

With the film releasing on Prime Video, those who missed it in theatres can now catch it online at their convenience.

More About Love Marriage

Love Marriage is directed by Shanmuga Priyan and stars Vikram Prabhu alongside Sushmitha Bhat. The actress was earlier seen in Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse with Mammootty. The supporting cast features Meenakshi Dinesh, Ramesh Thilak, Arul Doss, Gajaraj, Muruganantham, Kodangi Vadivelu, Winner Ramachandran, and Yasar. Veteran actor Sathyaraj also appears in a cameo role.

The film is a Tamil version of the Telugu film Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam. Prabhu’s character is a man well beyond the typical marriage age and is under constant pressure to settle down. However, his life takes an unexpected turn before the wedding ceremony. What follows is a blend of humor, emotions, and family drama as the lead character toils to balance expectations and personal desires.

With its relatable theme of love, arranged marriages, and societal expectations, Love Marriage promises to strike a chord with family audiences. Its upcoming release on Prime Video on August 29 is anticipated to give the film a wider reach and connect with viewers looking for an emotional ride.

Love Marriage Trailer

