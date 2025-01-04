We all know Gautham Vasudev Menon as a talented director and actor in South Indian cinema. But did you know he’s about to make his Malayalam directorial debut? And none other than Mammootty will be leading the film. Titled Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, the movie is set to hit theaters this month. Mammootty shared the exciting release date himself during the New Year celebrations.

Happy New Year Everyone !#DominicandTheLadiesPurse in Cinemas Worldwide on January 23 , 2025 pic.twitter.com/LgOuxuqRRG — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 31, 2024

Does Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse Have An Official Plotline?

The exact plot of the film remains a mystery for now. However, what we do know is that Mammootty will play the titular character, Dominic, a detective who is brilliant at his job but also a bit lazy, reminiscent of Sherlock Holmes. Gokul Suresh, the son of actor and central minister Suresh Gopi, is set to portray Dominic’s son and sidekick in the film. Lena is playing Dominic’s wife. Beyond these details, the makers have kept everything else tightly under wraps.

Cast & Crew Of Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse

The film features an impressive cast, with Mammootty playing Dominic, Gokul Suresh as Alex Dominic, and Lena as Sara Dominic. The ensemble includes Siddique, Vineeth, Vijay Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob George James, Sushmitha Bhat, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, and Wafa Khatheeja. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon (GVM), the screenplay is credited to Sooraj Rajan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Neeraj Rajan.

The music is composed by Darbuka Siva, with cinematography by Vishnu R. Dev and editing by Anthony. This comedy thriller is produced by Mammootty under Mammootty Kampany’s banner and distributed by Truth Global Films and Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse Release Date & Teaser

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse is set to hit theaters on January 23, 2025. No trailer is currently available, but it will be released soon. However, the makers have dropped a teaser featuring Mammootty and Gokul Suresh. In the teaser, Mammootty is seen teaching Gokul Suresh some fighting tactics.

