Previously, we reported that Mohanlal and Mammootty would join forces for a Malayalam movie under the direction of Mahesh Narayanan. Recently, the director clarified several speculations and rumors surrounding the highly anticipated project. One widely circulated rumor suggested that Mohanlal’s role would be limited to a cameo. However, in an interview with Hollywood Reporter India, Mahesh Narayanan dismissed this claim, confirming that Mohanlal will play a significant, full-fledged role in the film.

The movie, tentatively titled MMMN, underwent notable changes during its planning stages. Initially, the project was conceived with Fahadh Faasil as the producer and Mammootty as the lead actor. However, Fahadh has joined the cast as an actor alongside Mammootty and Mohanlal. The ensemble cast includes prominent names such as Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Rajiv Menon, Darshana Rajendran, and Revathy.

The first film schedule has already commenced in Sri Lanka. Director Mahesh Narayanan clarified that actors like Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban will have substantial screen time, dispelling any notions that their roles are mere cameo appearances.

According to reports, Mammootty has dedicated 100 days to the film’s production, while Mohanlal is expected to allocate 30 days to his portion of the shoot. Interestingly, the cast was initially set to include Suresh Gopi, but his involvement did not materialize after he assumed the role of a Union Minister.

The next production phase will take the team to various locations, including Sharjah, London, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kochi. The film is being produced as a collaborative venture between Mammootty’s Mammootty Kampany and Mohanlal’s Aashirvad Cinemas.

