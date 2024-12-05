Megastar Chiranjeevi is stepping away from his usual mass-action entertainer style, opting for diverse and unique concepts. He is stepping forward to work with young filmmakers—his upcoming fantasy film Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta Mallidi of Bimbisara fame. The film marks a significant shift in genre for the star. He is coming up with many such projects in the coming years.

Adding to the excitement, Chiranjeevi has reportedly signed on for a high-octane action drama with director Srikanth Odela. The film, produced by Natural Star Nani and Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, carries the intriguing tagline, “He finds his peace in violence,” hinting at a gripping, violent thriller.

However, this isn’t Chiranjeevi’s immediate project after Vishwambhara. He also collaborates with director Anil Ravipudi, known for his blockbuster comedies like F2 and F3. This movie, produced by Shine Screens, promises to showcase Chiranjeevi’s exceptional comic timing as a family entertainer.

Ravipudi, fresh off the success of Bhagavanth Kesari with Balakrishna, is expected to deliver another winner with this project. Currently, he is working on the film Sankranthi KI Vastunnam with Venkatesh. As soon as the project is out, he will focus on working with Chiranjeevi. The ground is set for the same.

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming slate features a mix of genres—a fantasy adventure, a family comedy, and a gritty action drama. After disappointing performances with films like Acharya and Bhola Shankar, these promising projects have brought immense joy and relief to his fans, reigniting excitement for the Megastar’s future on the big screen.

Fans are also expecting Chiranjeevi to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The project will undoubtedly have a significant impact at the box office. The director already claimed that he is a fan of Chiranjeevi. We have to see if the projects turn out to be big blockbusters.

