Many big stars of various Indian film industries have failed to make a mark in the post-COVID era. As we all know, the box office has become unpredictable after COVID. Some potential blockbusters have failed miserably, while films with negligible buzz have broken records. This unpredictability has led to a massive downfall for some superstars, and Chiranjeevi is one of them. Let’s discuss his post-COVID run in more detail below!

The post-pandemic era has seen a rise of OTT, and the audience has become more brutal than ever. One can’t really predict which film will work at ticket windows, so there’s no fixed formula to make a guaranteed money-spinner. This has impacted Tollywood’s megastar, whose commercial potboilers have failed to strike a chord with the masses like they used to in the pre-COVID era.

Disappointing post-COVID run at the Indian box office

The post-COVID era has witnessed four theatrical releases of Chiranjeevi so far. It all started with Acharya, which was made on a hefty budget of 140 crores. However, against this massive cost, it scored just 56.14 crore net at the Indian box office due to negative audience feedback. It secured a flop verdict.

After Acharya, Chiranjeevi came up with Godfather (2022), an official remake of Mohanlal’s Lucifer. Made on a budget of 100 crores, it earned 74.03 crores in India amid mixed to poor word-of-mouth. It secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Waltair Veerayya was his third theatrical release, which earned a good 161.06 crore net. Made against a budget of 140 crores, it secured a plus verdict. It was followed by another flop, Bholaa Shankar. Made on a budget of 140 crores, it earned just 30.63 crores.

Only one success for Tollywood’s megastar

As we can see, Tollywood’s megastar has seen three failures so far post-COVID and tasted just one success. There’s no clean hit yet to his credit.

Chiranjeevi’s post-COVID theatrical releases and their verdicts at the Indian box office:

Acharya (2022) – Flop

Godfather (2022) – Losing

Waltair Veerayya (2023) – Plus

Bholaa Shankar (2023) – Flop

Post-COVID success ratio of Chiranjeevi

By using the formula of [(Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio], Chiranjeevi’s post-COVID success ratio is just 25%, which is poor. Let’s hope he bounces back strongly with Vishwambhara and other upcoming films.

