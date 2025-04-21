Recently, in response to the criticism faced by Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara, the director’s father addressed the issue, explaining that the underwhelming visual effects were due to time constraints. He mentioned that the visuals in the teaser were AI-generated and assured fans that the final film would feature improved CGI.

In other VFX-related news, the superstar’s movie has a massive VFX budget of INR 75 crores, according to Telugu360. The production house behind the film, UV Creations, is said to be confident about recovering their investment.

According to rumors, one of the studios handling parts of the VFX work is a top-tier Hollywood-based studio, with director Mallidi Vasishta personally overseeing the collaboration.

That said, the VFX work is not being handled by a single company. Instead, it has been distributed among several companies both in India and abroad, which means the budget has also been split accordingly. As per Gulte, the VFX budget has recently been increased by another INR 20 crores. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether the INR 75 crores figure mentioned by Telugu360 includes this additional amount.

According to reports, the decision to increase the budget was influenced by Chiranjeevi himself. The film also underwent reshoots to enhance its overall quality, as it relies heavily on CGI for its world-building. As per Deccan Chronicle, Vishwambhara was initially planned with a budget of INR 110 crores, but it has now risen to INR 130 crores, largely due to VFX upgrades and reshoots.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Ramayana: Yash To Join The Shoot After Refusing Giant Salary Hike – Getting Paid 13 Times More Than KGF: Chapter 1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News