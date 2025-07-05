Scarlett Johansson’s Jurassic World Rebirth is headed for a roaring opening weekend at the box office in North America. It opened on Wednesday at the domestic cinemas and has already accumulated $50 million+ after its second day. It is performing stronger than last year’s Despicable Me 4, which was also released around the 4th of July. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is holding the good name of the franchise despite the below-average rating of 51% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the audience rating is also above average, but nothing excellent. It got 72% from the viewers on the aggregate site. The audience feels it is comforting and terrifying, but predictable, yet it reboots the franchise with some great action.

Jurassic World Rebirth’s box office collection on day 2 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Jurassic World Rebirth crossed the $50 million mark on its second release day in North America. The movie starring Scarlett Johansson collected $25.3 million on day 2 with a decline of -17.1% from Wednesday, when it opened in the theaters. It is reportedly more than Despicable Me 4‘s $20.4 million day 2 cume, and it was also a 4th of July release. The dino movie has scored the biggest Thursday of 2025 so far, and with that, it has hit $55.8 million cume domestically.

How much is the film predicted to earn on its opening weekend at the North American box office?

The film has opened strongly at the domestic box office and is expected to crush the industry’s projection with its opening weekend collection. However, it is subject to change depending on how word of mouth is used. For now, Rebirth is projected to earn between $130 and $140 million in its 5-day opening weekend. The three-day opening weekend is predicted to be $75 million to $85 million in North America.

More about the film

Jurassic World Rebirth was directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. For the unversed, Koepp co-wrote the OG Jurassic Park and wrote its sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Rupert Friend’s character puts together a team on an expedition in the isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough. The Scarlett Johansson-led movie was released on July 2.

