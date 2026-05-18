Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Almost As Much As The Opening Day!

The ultimate litmus test for any theatrical release is the crucial first Monday, and Ayushmann Khurrana’s romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has passed it with flying colors! After pulling off a good, growth-driven opening weekend, all eyes were on how this Mudassar Aziz directorial would hold up once the weekdays kicked in.

However, Ayushmann Khurrana‘s film, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sara Ali Khan, is now the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, standing at a total net collection of 24 – 25 crore in India in just four days.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 4 Estimates

As per the early trends, on Day 4, Monday, May 18, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has delivered a very steady hold. In what can only be described as a dream scenario, the first Monday collections have come in almost as much as the opening day numbers, completely discarding any fears of a typical weekday crash!

Comedies rely heavily on casual walk-ins and word-of-mouth, and that is exactly what kept this romantic comedy working on a weekday as well. The film registered an average occupancy of 13% excluding the night shows, for over 5563 shows in India.

With a good 25+ crore net already in its kitty within just four days, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will now have to maintain the momentum over the weekdays. This rock-solid Monday hold ensures that the film will enjoy a very healthy and stable first week. If the comedy entertainer maintains this exact momentum through Tuesday and Wednesday, it is well on its way to hitting a lifetime total that will comfortably secure a success verdict for the film eventually in its lifetime. With no competition in the comic genre for another week, this does not seem like a tough road!

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Exclusive: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Director Mudassar Aziz Urges To Celebrate Comedy Films, “If Sandeep Reddy Vanga Takes Care Of Sholay Genre, Somebody Has To Follow Hrishikesh Mukherjee!”

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